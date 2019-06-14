Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE Score: England vs West Indies

England fielded an unchanged side from the Bangladesh game, while West Indies made three changes with Evin Lewis, Andre Russell and Shannon Gabriel coming into the team.

West Indies' Nicholas Pooran, centre, walks off the field. (Photo | AP)

England bowled out the West Indies for 212 on Friday but they face a potential World Cup injury crisis after Jason Roy and Eoin Morgan limped off the pitch in Southampton.

Teams:

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (c), Jos Buttler (w), Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes, Liam Plunkett, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder (c), Andre Russell, Carlos Brathwaite, Sheldon Cottrell, Shannon Gabriel, Oshane Thomas.

