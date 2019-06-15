Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Afghans won't be distracted by Mohammad Shahzad row, insists Gulbadin Naib

Shahzad, Afghanistan's highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 2,727 runs, was not selected for the 2015 World Cup due to a lack of fitness.

Published: 15th June 2019 03:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 03:35 PM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib with his teammates (Photo | AP)

By PTI

CARDIFF: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin Naib insists his side won't let the row over Mohammad Shahzad's controversial World Cup exit overshadow the rest of the tournament.

Shahzad played in Afghanistan's first two World Cup matches, but the wicketkeeper-batsman was removed from the squad after suffering a knee injury that the country's cricket board said would not allow him to play any further part in the tournament.

The 31-year-old, who scored just seven runs in losses to Australia and Sri Lanka, claimed medical advice he had received said he would have been fit to play in a few days after having his knee drained.

"If they don't want me to play, I will quit cricket," an emotional Shahzad was reported to have told local media after returning to Kabul.

Shahzad, Afghanistan's highest run-scorer in one-day internationals with 2,727 runs, was not selected for the 2015 World Cup due to a lack of fitness.

Asked about the row ahead of Saturday's clash with South Africa, Naib made it clear he didn't want to dwell on the situation.

"We looked forward, so we didn't go to the past. We had one week off. We got plenty of good things in this last week," Naib told reporters on Friday.

ALSO READ | Afghanistan Cricket Board has conspired against me, I am fit to play: Mohammad Shahzad

"Obviously we missed Shahzad. We have good youngsters on the team now on the side, so we're excited for the next game."

With Afghanistan still looking for their first win in this year's World Cup, Naib said star leg spinner Rashid Khan should be fit to play against South Africa.

Rashid suffered a head injury and failed a concussion test, leaving him unable to bowl after he was struck by a bouncer from New Zealand's Lockie Ferguson.

"He's quite good now. He joined yesterday's practise session as well. Now he's feeling much better now," Naib said.

"It's not that serious. Obviously, when you are hit hard on the head you have something like a problem, like the head is sore. But now he's feeling well."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulbadin Naib Mohammad Shahzad Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp