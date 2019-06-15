Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jason Roy undergoes scan, Eoin Morgan down with back spasm but England yet to hit panic button

Morgan is doubtful for the next World Cup game having suffered a back spasm while Jason Roy undergoes a scan for hamstring strain.

Published: 15th June 2019 12:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Roy (L) and Eoin Morgan (R)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: By his own admission, England captain Eoin Morgan is doubtful for the next World Cup game having suffered a back spasm while Jason Roy undergoes a scan for hamstring strain but the skipper insisted it is not a 'panic station' yet.

During their World Cup match against the West Indies here on Friday, Morgan left the field in the 41st over of West Indian innings, joining Roy on the treatment table, who had earlier hobbled off with a hamstring strain.

"It is sore. I have had back spasms before and it normally takes a few days to settle down. It is unclear, we will know more in the next 24 hours. You normally get a good indication the following day. If it settles down then the improvement is there straight away.

Jason had a tight hamstring and will go for a scan, it will be 48 hours until we know more.

I think when any two players go down it is a bit of a worry but it is not panic stations yet," Morgan said while addressing the post-match media interaction standing because of discomfort due to back spasm.

Chasing 213 for victory against the West Indies, England did not require the services of either Morgan or Roy as Joe Root stepped into Roy's shoes at the top of the order, scoring an unbeaten 100 of 94 balls to help the hosts post a comfortable eight-wicket win.

"Like everybody, we have to see how it pulls up.

We will see how risky it is and do a risk assessment going into that game, baring in mind we will have two games in a few days," said Morgan.

Despite injuries, England still head to Old Trafford next Tuesday for their match against Afghanistan brimming with confidence having swept aside the West Indies with minimal fuss.

West Indies were all out for 212, with Jofra Archer (3/30) and Mark Wood (3/18) polishing off the tail and Morgan admitted that his 90mph bowlers make them stand out.

"It is one of the trends of the tournament we are fortunate we have three guys who touch 90mph.

It is something we are going to use and it is a strength of ours but we also have a very good leg-spinner and off-spinner.

"Trends can change and later in the tournament the spinners might come into it," said Morgan.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Roy Eoin Morgan 2019 Cricket World Cup World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India versus Pakistan. On the biggest stage of ‘em all. It is nothing less than war on the cricketing green. Our cartoonist Satish Acharya draws on his arsenal to capture the Sunday Sizzler as it deserves to be.
India vs Pakistan: Weather improves in Manchester, chances for much-awaited duel brighter
These fans have been the heart and soul of the cricket World Cup for the last few editions. | AP
Indian fans go gaga as World Cup fever grips England
Gallery
It was a clinical all-round performance from Australia | AP
World Cup 2019: Australia go top after Sri Lanka demolition
In a game of collapses, Australia were more consistent and came out on top despite a valiant effort by Pakistan| AP
Mohammad Amir's career-best in vain as Australia beat Pakistan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp