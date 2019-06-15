Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Kapil Dev doesn’t see India losing

As India gears up to play Pakistan, former captain Kapil Dev has said he doesn’t see Virat Kohli & Co losing on Sunday.

Published: 15th June 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th June 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Kapil Dev

Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)

By ENS & Agencies

CHENNAI: As India gears up to play Pakistan, former captain Kapil Dev has said he doesn’t see Virat Kohli & Co losing on Sunday. The two teams square-off in Manchester and India are keen to maintain their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Speaking at a promotional event in Chennai, the World Cup-winning captain said, “The India-Pakistan match I’ve to keep my fingers crossed about it. I hope the players don’t keep their fingers crossed. Just keep on playing. Looking at both the teams, the Indian team is far better. I’m not saying because I am Indian.”

