Kapil Dev doesn’t see India losing

CHENNAI: As India gears up to play Pakistan, former captain Kapil Dev has said he doesn’t see Virat Kohli & Co losing on Sunday. The two teams square-off in Manchester and India are keen to maintain their unbeaten run against Pakistan in the World Cup.

Speaking at a promotional event in Chennai, the World Cup-winning captain said, “The India-Pakistan match I’ve to keep my fingers crossed about it. I hope the players don’t keep their fingers crossed. Just keep on playing. Looking at both the teams, the Indian team is far better. I’m not saying because I am Indian.”