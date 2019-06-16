Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Fans in Manchester confident of India's win over Pakistan, pray for rain to stay away

Published: 16th June 2019 02:49 PM

Indian fans cheer for their team before the start of the Cricket World Cup match between India and Pakistan outside Old Trafford in Manchester, England. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: Indian fans who arrived to witness the India-Pakistan clash are confident that Men in Blue will defeat the neighbours for the seventh consecutive time in the ICC Cricket World Cup history here on Sunday.

Fans outside Old Trafford stadium are highly charged for the encounter and are hoping for rain to stay away from Manchester.

"We are hoping that it will not rain and we only want a win from team India nothing less than that," Abhinav, a fan, said.

"We are hoping that India will win and we want the full match to take place, we don't want rain to dampen the fun," another supporter, Vivek, said.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: Key players to watch in India vs Pakistan clash

"I want the match to happen and I'm confident that India will definitely win it. I want India to lift the World Cup and I'm very excited for the clash. It is not the final of the tournament but also not any other match," Ankur, another enthusiast said.

Although the weather of Manchester will play a big role in the match as rain is predicted during the match.

"Thankfully the weather is pretty good and will have a good match. Team has to play as a unit as they are far better than Pakistan," Rahul, a cricket lover said outside the stadium.

India will take on Pakistan at 3 pm in Manchester with the prediction of rain at the venue adding more suspense to the nail-biting encounter.

The Indian side has never lost to Pakistan in six matches they played in the ICC Cricket World Cup history and will look to continue their winning streak today.

