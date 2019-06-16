Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India vs Pakistan: Virat Kohli says Aamir is just like any other bowler, focus on lifting Cup 

Kohli said staying focused on the bigger goal was important since the tournament would not end with World Cup's most awaited match on Sunday.

Published: 16th June 2019 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2019 11:50 AM   |  A+A-

India's captain Virat Kohli speaks during a press conference ahead of their Cricket World Cup match against Pakistan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Immune to the frenzy around every India-Pakistan clash, captain Virat Kohli says staying focused on the bigger goal was important since the tournament would not end with World Cup's most awaited match on Sunday.

While he is aware of all the hoopla around the match, Kohli won't let one World Cup contest dictate his thought process.

The Indian captain was asked, six to seven times, the same question about the external pressure, hype and how tough this match could be and he very eloquently warded off all the queries, giving away very little.

READ | We can beat anybody in the world: Pakistan coach Mickey Arthur

"The game starts at a certain time and finishes at a certain time. So this is not going to last a lifetime, if you do well or even if you don't," Kohli was at his pragmatic best during the pre-match interaction.

For the skipper, the bigger picture -- winning the World Cup -- is what matters the most.

"Whether we do well or not tomorrow, it's not going to finish. The tournament still has to go on and focus has to be on larger picture. No one person takes more pressure than the others.

"Eleven guys share the responsibility. The weather is not in anyone's hands. We have to see whatever amount of game we get, we need to be mentally ready to do whatever we need to," the skipper said.

Being in constant limelight has made him very conscious about the electronic media looking for that ticker-grabber and the skipper wasn't in a mood to relent.

When a journalist from the vernacular electronic media asked him about the Virat vs Aamir battle, his response was sharp.

"I will not say anything for creating TRPs and neither would I say something that creates an exciting news point. Any bowler I face, I only see the red or white ball. Yes, I respect a bowler's skill set. I had said the same about Kagiso Rabada," Kohli said.

But he did make it clear that the good bowlers need to be studied well.

"Whoever are impact bowlers in world cricket, you should be wary about their strengths but at the same time you should have that much self-belief that you can score runs against any bowler.

The result of the match will not be decided on mine or his (Aamir's) performance alone."

And he doesn't have to prove anything to anyone.

"I don't have to go out there and prove to the world that I have to win some kind of contest. I have never entertained these things till date and won't do it near future. You can even get out to a part-timer. I keep things that simple and basic."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli India vs Pakistan ICC World Cup World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Exclusive: Chacha Chicago talks about MS Dhoni as fans go gaga in Manchester
India vs Pakistan: Manchester turns sea of blue ahead of World Cup clash
Gallery
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
Suman Rao from Rajasthan won the Femina Miss India World 2019 beauty pageant during a star-studded ceremony at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Indoor Stadium in Mumbai on 15 June 2019. Click to know more about the beautiful and intelligent girl. (Photos | Miss India Twitter/ Suman Rao Instagram)
IN PHOTOS | Who is Miss India 2019 winner Suman Rao?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp