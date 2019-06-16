Look who's keeping Shikhar Dhawan entertained at India-Pakistan World Cup 2019 clash

By ANI

NEW DELHI: Injured batsman Shikhar Dhawan was seen sharing a burst of laughter with Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh on the sidelines of the World Cup match between India and Pakistan at the Old Trafford in Manchester on Sunday.

Dhawan, who could not take part in the biggest clash, is nursing an injury which he sustained on the back of his left hand in the region between the index finger and thumb. Rest given to Dhawan paved the way for Vijay Shankar to debut in the tournament against Pakistan.

To cheer up the swashbuckling left-hander, Ranveer was seen entertaining the India opening batsman. The Cricket World Cup shared a picture of the duo on Twitter and captioned it, saying, "Look who's keeping @SDhawan25 entertained on the sidelines!"

On Friday, India captain Virat Kohli provided an injury update about Dhawan.

"Shikhar will be in a plaster for a couple of weeks, we'll assess and see. Hopefully, he'll be available for the latter half and the semi-finals. He's motivated, we wanted to keep him back," Kohli had said.

Dhawan was hit by a Pat Cummins bouncer during a World Cup match against Australia on June 9. The batsman, however, went on to play a match-winning knock of 117 runs and India beat Australia by 36 runs.