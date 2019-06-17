Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Bhuvneshwar Kumar ruled out of next 2-3 World Cup games

The paceman walked off the field without completing his third over after developing a niggle in his left hamstring.

Published: 17th June 2019 12:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 12:49 AM   |  A+A-

Bhuvneshwar Kumar

India's next three games are against Afghanistan (June 22), West Indies (June 27) and England (June 30). | AP

By PTI

MANCHESTER: Pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar was on Sunday ruled out of India's, at least, next two World Cup games after developing a niggle in his left hamstring during the clash against Pakistan.

The paceman walked off the field without completing his third over and India skipper Virat Kohli confirmed that he will be replaced by Mohammed Shami in the following games.

"Slight niggle for Bhuvi, he slipped on one of the footmarks. He's out for two, maybe three games, but he should come back for us at some stage during this tournament. He is very important for us," Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony after India thumped Pakistan by 89 runs.

ALSO READ | World Cup 2019: Major talking points from India's win over Pakistan

Kohli added that "Shami was raring to go".

India's next three games are against Afghanistan (June 22), West Indies (June 27) and England (June 30).

It is a second big jolt for India as opener Shikhar Dhawan has already been ruled out of a few games due to a thumb injury, sustained during the match against Australia.

The India captain was effusive in his praise for team's top-order batsmen, especially Rohit Sharma, who struck his second hundred of the tournament.

"Rohit's knock was outstanding again. KL helped Rohit, who showed why he's such a good ODI player again today. It was a team effort to get to 336."

Kohli was also relieved that Kuldeep Yadav was back in form.

"Kuldeep Yadav was brilliant. Babar and Fakhar were trying to play him out, but I wanted him to have a longer spell. The ball to dismiss Babar was an outstanding delivery. I think today was the best he bowled at this World Cup."

ALSO READ | Manchester is blue as India destroy Pakistan

Asked that India-Pakistan games have not lived up to hype of late, Kohli said they do not fall to the trap of playing to hype.

"I think they outplayed us in the Champions Trophy final (in 2017) but if you focus on this game as too emotional, things can go wrong.

"We never approach them from that perspective. We are professional about it and the result is what matters."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 India cricket Virat Kohli Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former India captain Kapil Dev in Chennai on Friday . (Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
Kapil Dev on his favourite cricketers at World Cup 2019, Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya and more
For representational purposes
At this Chennai farm, you can pick your mangoes and eat them too!
Gallery
It was a day when everything went right for India
Clinical India demolish Pakistan to make it 7-0 in World Cup
Fans getting ready for India-Pakistan (Photo | Atreyo Mukhopadhyay, EPS)
India vs Pakistan: Fans flock to Old Trafford for crucial World Cup 2019 clash
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp