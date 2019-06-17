World Cup 2019 LIVE score: West Indies vs Bangladesh

By PTI

Bangladesh skipper Mushrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in their World Cup fixture in Taunton.

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of Mohammad Mithun.

For West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite made way for Darren Bravo in the playing XI.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(captain), Mustafizur Rahman.