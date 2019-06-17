Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: West Indies vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh made one change, bringing in Liton Das in place of Mohammad Mithun. For West Indies, Carlos Brathwaite made way for Darren Bravo in the playing XI.

Published: 17th June 2019 02:54 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th June 2019 07:18 PM   |  A+A-

Shai Hope. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

Bangladesh skipper Mushrafe Mortaza won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies in their World Cup fixture in Taunton.

Teams:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(captain), Andre Russell, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Shannon Gabriel

Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Mosaddek Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mehidy Hasan, Mashrafe Mortaza(captain), Mustafizur Rahman.

West Indies vs Bangladesh World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 cricket World Cup

