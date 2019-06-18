Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Afghanistan's World Cup players in restaurant row  

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib

Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib with his teammates (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Police were called after members of the Afghanistan squad were involved in an altercation at a Manchester restaurant on Monday.

The incident took place the night before Afghanistan's World Cup match against tournament hosts England at Manchester's Old Trafford.

According to the BBC, the unnamed squad members took exception to being filmed by a member of the public, and confronted him.

Meanwhile a statement from Greater Manchester Police issued Tuesday confirmed that officers attended Akbar's restaurant shortly after 11:15 pm local time (2215 GMT).

"Shortly after 11.15pm on Monday 17 June 2019, police were called to reports of an altercation at a premises on Liverpool Road in Manchester," said a GMP statement.

"Officers attended the scene. No one was injured and no arrests have been made. Enquiries are ongoing." 

On the field England, aided by some sloppy Afghanistan fielding, piled up their highest World Cup score of 397-6, with captain Eoin Morgan hitting a one-day international record 17 sixes in his 148.

TAGS
World Cup 2019 Afghanistan cricket England cricket

