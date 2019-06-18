Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Reports hint at groupism in Pakistan cricket unit as fans troll team

Media reports in Pakistan blamed feud among players for the humiliating defeat.

Published: 18th June 2019 11:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 12:47 PM

Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz sets the field during the encounter against India. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

CHENNAI : As soon as India thrashed Pakistan by 89 runs by DLS method on Sunday extending their perfect record over the arch-rivals in the World Cup to 7-0, fans across the neighbouring country went overdrive on social media posting memes and jokes on their players. 

One of the widely circulated memes, captioned “Indian captain vs Pakistani captain”, showed Indian skipper Virat Kohli doing dead lifts at the gym while Sarfaraz Ahmed danced in a candy commercial. Another image doing the rounds on Twitter showed the Pakistan captain yawning on the field during the match — and the picture superimposed on to a pillow on a bed. 

Media reports in Pakistan blamed feud among players for the humiliating defeat. A few local newspapers hinted at discord among teammates and ran stories about groupism in the team. One of the Pakistan news channels claimed that soon after he got out, Sarfaraz allegedly lost his cool in the dressing room and accused some players of forming a group against him.

The meek surrender also invited strong criticism from former players. “The team selection to me is not right and I don’t see any planning going into this World Cup,” 1992 World Cup winner Wasim Akram was quoted as saying. “Win or lose is part of the game but not this way we just went down without a fight.”

A few funny tweets
@ShirazHassan dollar ka rate aur India k runs control karna hamare bas ki baat nahi
@RantsPakistani 500 is on. 350 India k aur 150 humare.
@AdilGhumro India to aisay dho rahi hai jesay IMF se qarza nahin in se letay hn hum
@mahobili Siblings have gathered at Ami’s room so we can ask her “hamain is din kay liye payda kia tha?”

