Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Sachin Tendulkar replies to ICC after Rohit's six is compared to his

While there have been constant comparison between the two shots and who played it better, Tendulkar shared his take on the same.

Published: 18th June 2019 02:47 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th June 2019 02:47 PM   |  A+A-

ICC had posed the question for the fans when it tweeted: 'Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 - who did it better?' (Photo | Twitter)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: India vice-captain Rohit Sharma slashing Pakistan pacer Hasan Ali for a six over backward point in their clash at Old Trafford on Sunday had fans revisit the upper-cut played by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar off Shoaib Akhtar in Centurion in 2003. While there have been constant comparison between the two shots and who played it better, Tendulkar shared his take on the same.

Taking to Twitter, Tendulkar wrote: "We both are from INDIA and in this case, AAMCHI MUMBAI as well....So heads I win, tails you lose! (sic)"

Earlier, ICC had posed the question for the fans when it tweeted: "Sachin in 2003 or Rohit in 2019 - who did it better?"

It was an amazing display of professionalism from the Men in Blue against Pakistan in Manchester. They first scored 336/5 in their 50 overs with Rohit hitting a brilliant 113-ball 140 and the bowlers then tightened the screws on the Pakistan batsmen as the Indians won the game by 89 runs (D/L method).

Speaking after the game, skipper Virat Kohli praised both Rohit and chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav for their display. "Rohit's knock was outstanding today. He again showed today why he is such a good ODI player. Kuldeep was brilliant. Those guys were only trying to play him out. A longer spell helped in that situation and he was getting into rhythm. They were thinking that he would go out of the attack sooner rather than later.

"That ball to dismiss Babar (Azam) was just outstanding with the drift, the turn and just beating the batsman batting so well. This is the best he has been bowling since coming to England and, him confident with Chahal, is going to be an important factor for us in the tournament," he said.

But Bhuvneshwar Kumar might have to miss the next few games as per Kohli. "Bhuvi's case looks like a niggle, a case of slipping on the footmarks. It doesn't look too serious at the moment and looks like he could recover in a couple of games from now, maximum of three games," he said.

"He is going to be an important factor for us so hopefully he can recover in time. But we have Shami with us and it shouldn't be much of a worry for us. Even Bhuvi doesn't think his niggle is too bad and that time would heal it."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rohit Sharma Sachin Tendulkar ICC india vs pakistan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Shalini Saraswathi
Inspirational Shalini Saraswathi: She lost her limbs, not her spirit
Massive fire in Kurnool destroys stored crop worth Rs 3 crore
Gallery
It was a clinical performance from England
Afghanistan no match for record-breaking England at Manchester
It was a comprehensive display by West Indies
Bangladesh register second-highest World Cup chase at Taunton
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp