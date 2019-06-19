Blame game started in Afghanistan camp after dismal World Cup show

By Express News Service

CHENNAI: Afghanistan cricket seems to be in complete disarray. Nothing seems to be going their way, both on and off the field. They have already lost five matches in a row at the ongoing World Cup and are virtually out of the semifinal race. Never the favourites, the outfit though was expected to create a few upsets on cricket’s biggest stage. But they have disappointed both fans and pundits alike with their mediocre performances. Their loss against England might have hurt them the most. England batsmen toyed with their bowling attack, making it a no-contest.

Skipper Eoin Morgan, in fact, targetted Afghanistan premier bowler Rashid Khan, taking him to cleaners. The onslaught meant the leggie conceded the most expensive spell in World Cup history. As if the on-field drubbings were not enough, off-the-field controversies keep haunting the Afghanistan team. The latest is the spat between coach Phil Simmons and chief selector Dawlat Ahmadzai on a social- media platform. The former Afghanistan pacer blamed the coaching staff led by Simmons for the team’s poor show, saying that they didn’t prepare the team for the event.

The former West Indian all-rounder responded by saying, “I am in the middle of a World Cup and trying to get our team to perform to the level we expect but at the end of the World Cup I will tell the Afghanistan people about the part that Mr Dawlat Ahmadzai had to play in our preparation and his part in the dismissal of #AsgharAfghan.” The trouble for the team started a month before the start of the tournament when Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) replaced Asghar Afghan with Gulbadin Naib as the captain of the ODI side for the quadrennial event. The decision drew a lot of flak from senior cricketers, including Rashid and Mohammad Nabi. ACB was at the receiving end once again when it decided to replace Mohammad Shahzad with Ikram Ali Khil citing injury.

The wicketkeeper-batsman accused the board of conspiring against him while ACB CEO Asadullah Khan challenged him to clear the fitness test. Things took a turn for the worse the night before the England loss, when the Afghanistan squad was involved in an altercation at a Manchester restaurant. Skipper Naib, however, played down the incident saying it’s not a big issue for the team or for him.