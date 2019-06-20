Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Dhawan's injury is a loss but will not disrupt India's World Cup campaign, says, Mike Hussey

Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb fracture and Rishabh Pant has been named as his replacement.

Former Australian batter Mike Hussey

By IANS

BIRMINGHAM: Former Australian batter Mike Hussey feels India have enough talent in their updated 15-member squad for the ongoing World Cup and the loss of Shikhar Dhawan will not derail the campaign of the Men in Blue in the showpiece event.

"I do think it's a big loss but I don't think it will derail India's campaign. I think they have got enough depth to cover Shikhar Dhawan," Hussey said in an ESPNcricinfo show.

"I still think they have got enough talent in their squad to feel that they can go all the way in this tournament," he added.

Dhawan was on Wednesday ruled out of the tournament due to a thumb fracture. Dhawan suffered the injury after being hit by a Pat Cummins' delivery during his 109-ball knock of 117 against Australia in the game which India won by 36 runs.

While the X-ray didn't show any fracture, a CT scan revealed otherwise and Dhawan was taken to a specialist for further assessment.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant, who came in as Dhawan's cover a few days back, has been officially named as his replacement in the Indian squad.

In Dhawan's absence, K.L. Rahul opened the innings alongside Rohit Sharma against Pakistan and played a fine knock of 57 while sharing a 136-run opening stand. India won that game comfortably by 89 runs (D/L method) and continuedRish with their dominance over the arch-rivals.

India, sitting at the fourth spot with seven points from four games, will next face Afghanistan on Saturday.

