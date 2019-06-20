Home Sport ICC World Cup News

No doubt pitch will miss you: PM Narendra Modi to Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan's World Cup campaign ended with a thumb fracture sustained during the match against Australia.

Shikhar Dhawan

Indian batsman Shikhar Dhawan | AP

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday joined a host of cricketers to offer his sympathy to injured India opener Shikhar Dhawan, saying "the pitch will miss you."

"Dear @SDhawan25, no doubt the pitch will miss you but I hope you recover at the earliest so that you can once again be back on the field and contribute to more wins for the nation," Modi tweeted, quoting Dhawan's message in which the left-handed batsman had announced he won't be able to participate any further in the World Cup.

Dhawan has been replaced by young Rishabh Pant in the Indian squad.

ALSO READ | Dhawan's injury is a loss but will not disrupt India's World Cup campaign, says, Mike Hussey

Many former cricketers from India and abroad also offered words of sympathy for Dhawan, wishing him a quick recovery.

