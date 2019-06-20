Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Published: 20th June 2019

Australia's captain Aaron Finch gestures during the Cricket World Cup match between Australia and Bangladesh at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Thursday, June 20, 2019. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

NOTTINGHAM: Australia captain Aaron Finch won the toss and elected to bat first against Bangladesh in a World Cup match here Thursday.

Australia have made three changes, replacing fit-again Marcus Stoinis, Adam Zampa and Nathan Voulter-Nile with Shaun Marsh, Jason Behrendorff and Kane Richardson.

For Bangladesh, Mohammad Saifuddin is out because of a back spasm while Mosaddek Hossain has hurt his shoulder.

 

In their absence, Sabbir Rahman and Rubel Hossain has been drafted into the playing eleven.

Teams: Australia: Aaron Finch (Capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa.

Bangladesh: Mashrafe Mortaza (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Rubel Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman.

