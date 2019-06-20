Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: David Warner's ton takes Australia to 368/5 before rain arrives

The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

Published: 20th June 2019 07:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2019 07:22 PM   |  A+A-

David Warner. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: A 'calmer' David Warner worked his way to a responsible 166, his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 368 for five in 49 overs before rain stopped play in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh here Thursday.

The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89).

The stage was set to go after the bowlers and Glenn Maxwell produced a 10-ball 32, which had three sixes and two fours.

He was run out after a mix-up with Khwaja, who sent his partner back sensing risk before he was caught behind minutes later to miss out on a hundred.

Medium pacer Soumya Sarkar (3/58) took three wickets while Mutsafizur Rehman (1/56) accounted for Steve Smith (1).

Rain halted play when just one over was left to be bowled in the Australian innings.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rehman largely remained disciplined in their opening spells, bowling wicket-to-wicket.

Warner and Finch also preferred playing risk-free game and did not attack much, managing an under-six run-rate.

It was only after spinners -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- were introduced that the two batsmen showed some aggression.

Warner launched one from Shakib for a massive six over mid-wicket while Finch punished Hasan with back-to-back shots over the ropes.

Paceman Rubel Hossain bowled in good rhythm and the run-rate was under control, but both Warner and Finch were still at the crease, having completed their half-centuries.

Soumya Sarkar brought relief for a worried Bangladesh by sending back Finch with his fifth ball in what was a soft dismissal off the medium pacer in the 21st over of the innings.

But the joy was short-lived as Warner and Usman Khawaja joined forces to raise another big partnership.

They added 192 runs for the second wicket, dominating the bowlers.

Sarkar again separated the batsmen by dismissing Warner but by that time, Australia had already 300-plus total on the board.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
David Warner Australia vs Bangladesh Cricket World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp