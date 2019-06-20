World Cup 2019: David Warner's ton takes Australia to 368/5 before rain arrives

By PTI

NOTTINGHAM: A 'calmer' David Warner worked his way to a responsible 166, his second century of the tournament, to lead Australia to a formidable 368 for five in 49 overs before rain stopped play in their World Cup clash against Bangladesh here Thursday.

The left-handed opener contained aggression, his natural style of play, to build his innings and went on an offensive only after Australia got the license to go for the kill.

He completed his 16th ODI hundred, his sixth 150-plus knock, which came off 147 balls with 14 hits to fence and five over the ropes.

Warner, who had hit a hundred against Pakistan as well, added 121 runs with his skipper Aaron Finch (53) in a risk-free opening partnership and then raised a 192-run stand with Usman Khawaja (89).

The stage was set to go after the bowlers and Glenn Maxwell produced a 10-ball 32, which had three sixes and two fours.

He was run out after a mix-up with Khwaja, who sent his partner back sensing risk before he was caught behind minutes later to miss out on a hundred.

Medium pacer Soumya Sarkar (3/58) took three wickets while Mutsafizur Rehman (1/56) accounted for Steve Smith (1).

Rain halted play when just one over was left to be bowled in the Australian innings.

Mashrafe Mortaza and Mustafizur Rehman largely remained disciplined in their opening spells, bowling wicket-to-wicket.

Warner and Finch also preferred playing risk-free game and did not attack much, managing an under-six run-rate.

It was only after spinners -- Shakib Al Hasan and Mehidy Hasan -- were introduced that the two batsmen showed some aggression.

Warner launched one from Shakib for a massive six over mid-wicket while Finch punished Hasan with back-to-back shots over the ropes.

Paceman Rubel Hossain bowled in good rhythm and the run-rate was under control, but both Warner and Finch were still at the crease, having completed their half-centuries.

Soumya Sarkar brought relief for a worried Bangladesh by sending back Finch with his fifth ball in what was a soft dismissal off the medium pacer in the 21st over of the innings.

But the joy was short-lived as Warner and Usman Khawaja joined forces to raise another big partnership.

They added 192 runs for the second wicket, dominating the bowlers.

Sarkar again separated the batsmen by dismissing Warner but by that time, Australia had already 300-plus total on the board.