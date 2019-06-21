Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Clive Lloyd wants West Indies to learn from 'terrific' Williamson

The two time World Cup-winning skipper has high hopes for top order batsmen Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, both of whom scored half-centuries against Bangladesh.

Published: 21st June 2019 07:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 07:09 PM   |  A+A-

Kane Williamson

New Zealand's captain Kane Williamson raises his bat and helmet to celebrate his ton against RSA (Photo | AP)

By AFP

MANCHESTER: Clive Lloyd says the West Indies should learn the art of adaptability from New Zealand captain Kane Williamson as they fight to avoid World Cup elimination.

Jason Holder's side have managed only one win from five matches ahead of Friday's game against New Zealand in Manchester.

The Black Caps, unbeaten in the round-robin competition so far, are fresh from their four-wicket win over South Africa on Wednesday when Williamson made an unbeaten 106 to anchor a tense chase at Edgbaston.

With their hopes of reaching the semi-finals fading fast, Lloyd, the captain of the West Indies side that won the World Cup in 1975 and 1979, believes his country should take a leaf out of Williamson's "masterful" knock.

"The West Indies need to raise their game if they are to have a chance against New Zealand at Old Trafford on Saturday," Lloyd wrote in his column for the International Cricket Council.

"In Kane Williamson, the Black Caps have a terrific captain and an even more impressive batsman.

Clive Lloyd

"His innings to knock off South Africa was absolutely masterful, one of the finest I have ever seen in an ODI game. He is a fantastic reader of the game and knows how to adapt to what is going on around him.

"The West Indies would benefit from learning a thing or two from Williamson."

West Indies started the tournament by beating Pakistan in their opener but soon lost momentum with defeats against Australia, England and Bangladesh.

Lloyd feels West Indies' loss to Bangladesh at Taunton early this week was especially frustrating.

"I was disappointed with the West Indies performance against Bangladesh. It would appear that they only have one way to play with no variation to their game plan," said Lloyd.

"They are trying to blast people out and I don't think they understand the English conditions.

"You cannot always do that here because the pitches during this competition has been batsman friendly despite the rain. It might be green but it doesn't always fly around." 

However, Lloyd still has high hopes for top order batsmen Evin Lewis and Shai Hope, both of whom scored half-centuries against Bangladesh.

"Shai Hope has been playing extremely well for quite a while since he has arrived on the international scene. And it was good to see Evin Lewis get a score at last. I think he is a terrific cricketer," said Lloyd.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Clive Lloyd West Indies Kane Williamson New Zealand captain New Zealand West Indies vs New Zealand
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
Bengali actress and newly-elected MP Nusrat Jahan got married to her businessman beau Nikhil Jain in the picturesque Turkish town of Bodrum, on 19 June 2019. Check out pictures of the lovely bride on her big day! (Photos | Instagram/ Twitter)
Inside newly-elected MP and Bengali actress Nusrat Jahan's dream wedding in Turkey
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp