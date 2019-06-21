Lopsided matches of 2019 ICC World Cup

By Express News Service

England vs South Africa

The hosts announced their arrival by posting 311 thanks to Stokes’ 89 off 79. Chasing a competitive total was never going to be easy for South Africa and the initial damage done by Archer gave England the upper hand. South Africa never seriously threatened after De Kock was back in the pavilion for 68 as England knocked off the remaining wickets comfortably to win by 104 runs.

West Indies vs Pakistan

After posting a couple of 300-plus totals in the series against England, one expected Pakistan’s opener to be a high-scoring affair. That the match was being played at Trent Bridge also increased the expectations. But hardly 213 runs were witnessed. Pakistan surrendered to West Indies pacers’ short-ball tactics and were all out for 105 in no time. WI then completed the formalities.

West Indies vs England

After their pacers ripped through the Pakistan line-up in their opening game, Holder & Co were expected to put up a better show against the tournament favourites. But England barely allowed West Indies to be in the game, bundling them out for 212. It was then a cakewalk for the English batsmen to take the team home.

India vs Pakistan

Heading into the game, India started as favourites and were hopeful of keeping their unbeaten record against arch-rivals intact at the World Cup. Pakistan’s short-ball tactics barely yielded result as Rohit brought up his second hundred of the tournament and set the tone for a target of 337. Batting was not Pakistan’s stronger suit and Sarfaraz’s men proved that once again. India won the match comfortably by 89 runs and extended their unbeaten run in the quadrennial event.