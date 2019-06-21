Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Lopsided matches of 2019 ICC World Cup

Contrary to expectations, this World Cup has witnessed quite a few one-sided contests.

Published: 21st June 2019 08:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st June 2019 08:40 AM   |  A+A-

England's Jofra Archer, right, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite, left, during the Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

England's Jofra Archer, right, celebrates taking the wicket of West Indies' Carlos Brathwaite, left, during the Cricket World Cup match between England and West Indies at the Hampshire Bowl in Southampton. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

England vs South Africa

The hosts announced their arrival by posting 311 thanks to Stokes’ 89 off 79. Chasing a competitive total was never going to be easy for South Africa and the initial damage done by Archer gave England the upper hand. South Africa never seriously threatened after De Kock was back in the pavilion for 68 as England knocked off the remaining wickets comfortably to win by 104 runs.

West Indies vs Pakistan

After posting a couple of 300-plus totals in the series against England, one expected Pakistan’s opener to be a high-scoring affair. That the match was being played at Trent Bridge also increased the expectations. But hardly 213 runs were witnessed. Pakistan surrendered to West Indies pacers’ short-ball tactics and were all out for 105 in no time. WI then completed the formalities.

West Indies vs England

After their pacers ripped through the Pakistan line-up in their opening game, Holder & Co were expected to put up a better show against the tournament favourites. But England barely allowed West Indies to be in the game, bundling them out for 212. It was then a cakewalk for the English batsmen to take the team home.

India vs Pakistan

Heading into the game, India started as favourites and were hopeful of keeping their unbeaten record against arch-rivals intact at the World Cup. Pakistan’s short-ball tactics barely yielded result as Rohit brought up his second hundred of the tournament and set the tone for a target of 337. Batting was not Pakistan’s stronger suit and Sarfaraz’s men proved that once again. India won the match comfortably by 89 runs and extended their unbeaten run in the quadrennial event.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup World Cup 2019 one sided matches ICC World Cup competition
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dhawan isn't ruled out of the tournament and no replacement has been named | AP
Big blow to Team India's campaign as Shikhar Dhawan ruled out, Rishabh Pant named replacement
Vijay Shankar hurt during nets; Bhuvneshwar Kumar seen practising
Gallery
Australia dominated from start to finish with brief signs of hope from Mushfiqur Rahim & co. (Photo | AP)
Ton-up David Warner helps Australia go on top of World Cup 2019 points table
More than five thousand six hundred students of the Delhi Public School in Hyderabad seen performing Yoga on the eve of World Yoga Day celebrations. The New Indian Express was the media partner of the event that made it to the Asia Book of Records for fe
#YogawithTNIE: Breaking records with students and more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp