World Cup 2019 LIVE score: New Zealand vs West Indies

By Online Desk

Kane Williamson's latest World Cup batting masterclass helped New Zealand recover from a woeful start to post a total of 291-8 against the West Indies on Saturday.

New Zealand were 7-2 inside the first over after fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell removed openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro for golden ducks at Old Trafford.

But Williamson's career-best 148 -- his second successive World Cup hundred after a match-winning 106 not out against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday -- turned the tide.

The New Zealand captain received sound support from Ross Taylor (69) during a third-wicket stand of 160.

However, Cottrell helped leave the West Indies with a reachable target thanks to an impressive 4-56 in his maximum 10 overs, including the key wicket of Williamson.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult

