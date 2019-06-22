Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: New Zealand vs West Indies

West Indies made three changes bringing in Ashley Nurse, Kemar Roach and Carlos Braithwaite for Darren Bravo, Shanon Gabriel and Andre Russell.

Published: 22nd June 2019 06:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 10:21 PM   |  A+A-

Sheldon Cottrell

West Indies' Sheldon Cottrell celebrates after dismissing New Zealand's Colin Munro during the Cricket World Cup match between New Zealand and West Indies at Old Trafford in Manchester. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Kane Williamson's latest World Cup batting masterclass helped New Zealand recover from a woeful start to post a total of 291-8 against the West Indies on Saturday.

New Zealand were 7-2 inside the first over after fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell removed openers Martin Guptill and Colin Munro for golden ducks at Old Trafford.

But Williamson's career-best 148 -- his second successive World Cup hundred after a match-winning 106 not out against South Africa at Edgbaston on Wednesday -- turned the tide.  

The New Zealand captain received sound support from Ross Taylor (69) during a third-wicket stand of 160.

However, Cottrell helped leave the West Indies with a reachable target thanks to an impressive 4-56 in his maximum 10 overs, including the key wicket of Williamson.

Playing XI:

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Ashley Nurse, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach, Sheldon Cottrell

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson(c), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham(w), James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult
 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
New Zealand vs West Indies Ashley Nurse World Cup 2019 World Cup Live Score
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp