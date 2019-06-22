Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: We were a bit passive, says Jos Buttler after shock loss against Sri Lanka

England lacked their usual intensity with the bat as they failed to chase what appeared a relatively modest target of 233 at Headingley.

Published: 22nd June 2019 11:40 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd June 2019 11:40 AM   |  A+A-

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup match against England in Leeds, England.

Sri Lankan cricketers celebrate after winning the Cricket World Cup match against England in Leeds, England. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LEEDS: England wicket-keeper batsman Jos Buttler feels "poor batting" was the reason for their shock defeat against Sri Lanka in a World Cup game here.

England lacked their usual intensity with the bat as they failed to chase what appeared a relatively modest target of 233 at Headingley on Friday.

Defeat by 20 runs represents a second loss of the tournament for the hosts, who struggled against the full, straight line of Lasith Malinga and then the off-spin of Dhananjaya de Silva as they sought to rebuild.

"We played poorly with the bat. I think we lacked energy. That doesn't mean trying to hit fours and sixes, it means showing intensity and trying to put pressure on the bowlers," said Buttler.

"Early wickets can set teams back, as it did for Sri Lanka when we took early wickets, but in terms of the mindset, we were not at our best. I thought we were a bit passive.  We haven't been like that for a long time so that is the most frustrating part of the game."

ALSO READ: Lasith Malinga's 'basic plan' too much for England at World Cup

Although England were missing Jason Roy because of a hamstring tear, Buttler refused to make an excuse out of the absence of the fast-scoring opener.

"We didn't as a group have the right attitude and intensity. Obviously, Jason is a guy who has that naturally, but from one to eleven we can do it as a side.

"We have played a certain way for a long period of time now. That way has brought us success but we went away from it this time."

Malinga is a veteran of Sri Lanka's victories against England in the 2011 quarter-final in Colombo and the win four years later at Wellington.

On that second occasion, Sri Lanka chased with a positive sense of purpose that England lacked at Headingley. 

"He is an incredibly skilful bowler. The stumps are always in play with his release point and it is generally going to be pretty close if he hits your pads. We didn't counter him as well as we could."

For all his disappointment, Buttler remains adamant that England will be a different side come their next game, against Australia at Lord's on Tuesday.

"Those games are big ones, and at a fantastic ground at Lord's. This loss will hurt for a few days but we will get ready and excited for the next game."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jos Buttler  England Sri Lanka World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka vs England
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp