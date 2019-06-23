Imran Khan's son at Lord's to witness Pakistan play South Africa

By ANI

KARACHI: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's son Suleman Khan arrived the Lord's stadium to watch the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday.

Suleman was standing with a group of people and shied away from responding to any questions, Geo.tv reported.

Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Bajwa, Spokesperson of Pakistan Armed Forces Major General Asif Ghafoor, and Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Ehsan Mani were also present at the stadium.

Pakistan have lost three of their five matches with one getting washed out in the 50-over tournament so far. The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side lost to Virat Kohli-captained India by 89 runs in a rain-hit match on June 16.

ALSO READ | Pakistan Army Chief at Lord's to watch Pakistan play South Africa at World Cup 2019

Following the match, the Pakistan skipper admitted there was psychological pressure on him. Pakistan's head-to-head World Cup record against India now reads 0-7. Sarfaraz, however, stressed that the morale of the team is still high as Pakistan aim to bounce back in the tournament.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first against South Africa in their must-win match of the World Cup. Sarfaraz and company need to beat South Africa to stay alive in the tournament.