Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India showed too much respect to Afghan spinners: Kris Srikkanth

India's famed batting-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners on a slow wicket as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224 for eight.

Published: 23rd June 2019 04:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 04:14 PM   |  A+A-

Kris Srikkanth. (File Photo)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: India showed "too much respect" to Afghanistan spinners and should have batted more freely, said former captain Krishnamachari Srikkanth, who hailed the "outstanding leadership" of skipper Virat Kohli during the team's 11-run win here.

India's famed batting-order failed to counter the Afghanistan spinners on a slow wicket as the Gulbadin Naib-led side restricted the two-time champions to a below-par 224 for eight.

With 16 runs to get in the last over, Mohammad Nabi (52 off 55) came excruciatingly close to leading his side to their maiden victory in the tournament before Afghanistan were bowled out for 213.

"The wicket was slightly slow but frankly speaking, I think India got a bit stuck in the middle overs and should have played a little bit more freely," Srikkanth, a member of India's 1983 World Cup winning squad, wrote in a column for the ICC.

"They gave a little bit too much respect to Afghanistan's spinners because while the Afghans bowled well - especially Nabi, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan - they didn't do so well that India should have been restricted to 225. But they got the win, which was important.

"I thought Virat Kohli captained brilliantly against Afghanistan and it was thanks to his outstanding leadership that India got the win in the end."

ALSO READ | This Indian side starting to seem like West Indies of 70s: Kris Srikkanth

While Afghanistan came close to shocking India, England suffered a stunning 20-run loss to Sri Lanka at Leeds last Friday and Srikkanth felt it could prove to be a "blessing in disguise" for both the tournament favourites.

"I don't think anyone expected such a close match but it's great for the World Cup and probably a good thing for India as well because it's a kind of shock treatment that means they won't take anything for granted moving forward," he wrote.

"It can be a blessing in disguise - England know now to watch out and they have learned they can't take any team lightly.

"Perhaps it will be the same for India with the Afghanistan game - a blessing in disguise. They won but you suddenly realise that if one, two and three aren't going to click in your batting line-up, what are four, five and six going to do?".

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishnamachari Srikkanth India vs Afghanistan World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp