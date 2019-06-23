Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jason Holder challenges Carlos Brathwaite to repeat World Cup ton heroics

Thanks to Brathwaite's blistering 101 of 82 balls -- his maiden one-day international century -- however, they got to within a six of a win with just one wicket standing.

Published: 23rd June 2019 03:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 03:39 PM   |  A+A-

Carlos Brathwaite celebrates a ton against New Zealand. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: West Indies captain Jason Holder urged Carlos Brathwaite to "bring it together more often" after his remarkable hundred so nearly led to a stunning World Cup victory over New Zealand.

The West Indies were down and out at 164-7, chasing a target of 292 to beat the Black Caps at Old Trafford.

Thanks to Brathwaite's blistering 101 of 82 balls -- his maiden one-day international century -- however, they got to within a six of a win with just one wicket standing.

But Brathwaite, trying to hit what would have been his sixth six of remarkable innings, fell to paceman Jimmy Neesham as Trent Boult took a good catch just inside the long-on boundary off the last ball of the penultimate over.

New Zealand won by a mere five runs, a result that effectively ended the West Indies' hopes of semi-final qualification.

All-rounder Brathwaite was previously best known for his last-over heroics in hitting four successive sixes off Ben Stokes to see the West Indies to a dramatic 2016 World Twenty20 final win over England in Kolkata.

'Work ethic'

Yet for all his power, Saturday's innings was only the second time he had made fifty or more in an ODI, with the 30-year-old's top score in 37 previous matches at this level an innings of 50 against England at St George's earlier this year.

"His work ethic is really good," said Holder.

"He's not one to shy away from his responsibilities. And he puts a really good effort into his preparation. The knock he played today is not surprising to me."

Holder added: "I guess everybody could sit here and agree that we'd love to see that a little bit more often.

But that's the general feeling within the entire group.

"I think as a team we just need to be a lot more consistent."

Meanwhile Brathwaite admitted to mixed emotions at his "obviously bitter-sweet" innings.

"All the hard work I've been putting in, it's finally good that it comes to fruition," he told reporters.

"I'm obviously devastated not to get over the line, but also giving thanks for the performance. Even getting the team into the position we got into before I got out," Brathwaite added.

Brathwaite dominated a last-wicket stand of 41 with Oshane Thomas, who remained unbeaten on nought, to give New Zealand a real scare after veteran opener Chris Gayle had launched the chase with a typically blazing 87.

"Everyone believed we could get over the line," said Brathwaite.

"The fight the lower order showed was commendable."

Brathwaite sank to his knees in despair after getting out.

ALSO READ | Williamson's ton just enough for New Zealand to beat West Indies by five runs

New Zealand, sportingly, tried to console him in a match where their captain, Kane Williamson, had laid the foundations for victory with a career-best 148 -- his second successive World Cup century.

"The New Zealanders are some of the best people in the world," said Brathwaite.

"I'm fortunate to have shared a dressing room or play against and socialise with them in franchise tournaments "It was good sportsmanship on their behalf.

I appreciated the mutual respect the opposition had," he said with a smile.

West Indies, champions in the first two editions of the World Cup 1975 and 1979, have just one win from six games at this edition and they next face an unbeaten India in Manchester on Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Carlos Brathwaite World Cup 2019 New Zealand vs West Indies ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp