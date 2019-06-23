Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jasprit Bumrah's spell made the difference: Afghanistan captain Gulbadin after loss against India

Bumrah took two wickets in three balls in the 29th over as Afghanistan slipped from 106 for 2 to 106 for 4 and that had a big impact in the game.

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:39 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib speaks during a press conference.

Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib speaks during a press conference. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: Captain Gulbadin Naib termed Jasprit Bumrah's two-wicket burst in the 29th over as the actual game-changer after Afghanistan suffered an 11-run loss to India in a tense World Cup clash here.

Bumrah took two wickets in three balls in the 29th over as Afghanistan slipped from 106 for 2 to 106 for 4 and that had a big impact in the game, despite Mohammed Nabi's fighting half-century.

The India pacer also bowled a splendid 49th over, conceding only five runs. Couldn't Nabi have attacked a bit earlier considering Mohammed Shami and Bumrah were supposed to bowl the death overs?

"Credit goes to Bumrah's spell (referring to 29th over). He is world's No 1 bowler and (naturally) he bowled really well. Shami also bowled really well in the last over. Najib and Rashid made mistakes but credit goes to the Indian bowling side," Gulbadin said at the post-match media conference.

Even his teammate Rahmat Shah during an interaction at the mixed zone blamed the defeat to his and Hashmatullah Shahidi's dismissal.

"Those two wickets by Bumrah changed the game completely. Those were good deliveries. We didn't gift our wickets. It was Bumrah, who got them," a disappointed Rahmat said after the game.

Gulbadin, however, expressed his displeasure at the mistakes in shot selection from experienced players like Rashid Khan and Najibullah Zadran.

He said that Rashid and Najibullah should have hung around supporting Nabi, who scored 52 and was first of Shami's three hattrick victims.

The skipper, however, would like to harp on the positives and how the team's batting has shown signs of improvement in the last two games.

"The first four games that we played, we lost really badly. We played against England which is a strong side and India, the other favourites in the tournament. 

"So I think we are now getting better and better day by day. This is what I actually wanted from the team. So this is a good sign," said the skipper.

He admitted that Indian bowlers didn't give them a single chance when they batted.

Rashid, who had recorded the tournament's worst bowling figures against England in the last game, got the better of MS Dhoni, while Mujeeb ur Rahman too shone bright, dismissing opener Rohit Sharma early on.

For Gulbadin, it was heartening to see that the top spinners were back in form going into their last three games.

"The good thing is that Rashid and Mujeeb were back in form. So they bowled really well. We planned really well for Dhoni and Jadhav," he said.

"The wicket wasn't good for batting in the first half. The ball was turning and when the ball turns, it is difficult to play Rashid. But Jadhav and Dhoni had a good partnership in the middle and that also changed the game. Initially, we thought we could get them out for 170, 180 but it changed."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Gulbadin Afghanistan India Afghanistan vs India Jasprit  Bumrah World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp