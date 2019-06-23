Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Pakistan need win at Lord's more than South Africa

Both teams have won only once, but Pakistan has a match in hand and a slightly better outside chance of making the semifinals.

Mohammad Amir

Pakistan's Mohammad Amir. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: Pakistan need a win more than South Africa from their Cricket World Cup group match at Lord's on Sunday.

South Africa's chances are remote, and gone if it loses.

Pakistan is coming off a thumping from India a week ago. South Africa lost in the last over to New Zealand on Wednesday.

South Africa has a 3-1 win-loss record against Pakistan in World Cup history.

Spinner Imran Tahir needs two more wickets to surpass Allan Donald as South Africa's leading wicket-taker in World Cups. Donald has 38. Tahir is the only bowler here not to have been hit for six. He's delivered 282 balls.

Fast bowler Mohammad Amir has 13 wickets for Pakistan at this World Cup, at an average of just 13.

The forecast is for cloudy but warm conditions.

