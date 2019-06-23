Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019: Difficult part is to wait for your turn to bat, says Kedar Jadhav

In the three completed World Cup games, Jadhav didn't get to bat against South Africa and Australia, while playing just eight balls against Pakistan.

Published: 23rd June 2019 11:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 11:28 AM   |  A+A-

India's Kedar Jadhav reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Afghanistan.

India's Kedar Jadhav reacts as he leaves the field after being dismissed by Afghanistan's captain Gulbadin Naib during the Cricket World Cup match between India and Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

SOUTHAMPTON: India's batting all-rounder Kedar Jadhav finds it "difficult to wait for his turn to bat" but realizes that he has no option but to show his utility in the limited time that he gets out there due to a star-studded top-order.

In the three completed World Cup games, Jadhav didn't get to bat against South Africa and Australia, while playing just eight balls against Pakistan.

It becomes a challenge to always perform in short span of time and Jadhav is the first one to admit that. "The most difficult part is to wait for your turn, and it's like you get to bat so many deliveries, may be once in a tournament.

"It has been like this from the time I started playing for India and our top order has been very good since last four years," Jadhav said after scoring a patient 52 against Afghanistan on a slow Hampshire Bowl track.

Afghanistan was one game where Jadhav got to play 68 balls and spend around an hour and half (88 minutes) at the crease.

ALSO READ: Familiar failings haunt India despite surviving Afghanistan scare

"It's very less time that I get to spend in the middle when everything is going well. Today, it was a conscious effort to get some balls for me also. So that's why I was sent to bat at No 6," said the Maharashtra batsman.

There was enough time for him to build an innings on Saturday and Jadhav is happy that he could utilize it to the fullest.

"To be able to score runs and get what your team needs, you need to give yourself time because then you cannot ask again. So it was important to use those many balls to get set and then you choose your bowlers and choose your areas," he said.

Jadhav said the wicket wasn't conducive for strokeplay and when he was batting alongside Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the plan was to get to 250 to 260 which they thought was a par score on this track.

"I guess the wicket was slow and the balls were turning. So it was difficult to play shots. It's also not wise to hit when there is turn. So our actual plan was to look for around 250 but we fell short by 20 to 30 runs (from par score)," he explained.

"So while going for fielding, we knew that we have to make up those 15 to 20 runs on the field. Obviously, the credit goes to the bowlers that they defended this small total. Also we had faith in our death over specialists."

India and England are being considered as the two contenders for a place in the final. Will the June 30th encounter be a dress rehearsal for the final?

"30th of June is almost a week from now. There's one more game before that. As a team, we've always been thoughtful of what is coming next instead of thinking what is coming after ten days?

"So our next focus is on our West Indies game, and obviously the kind of momentum we're having would like to keep on this and try to improve as we can," Kedar signed off.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kedar Jadhav World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup India
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
New-age Kabuliwalas: Afghan fans light up Southampton
Wonder La staff helping the riders stuck in a thrill ride which stopped midwat due to power cut. (Screengrab)
Amusement park adventure goes awry, four injured at Bengaluru's Wonderla
Gallery
India held their nerve to remain unbeaten at World Cup 2019 | AP
Shami hat-trick helps India survive Afghanistan World Cup scare
Sri Lanka clinched a sensational 20-run win despite a stunning knock from Stokes | AP
Sri Lanka stun England despite Ben Stokes' heroics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp