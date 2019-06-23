Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Pakistan vs South Africa

Pakistan have brought back Haris Sohail and Shaheen Afridi in place of Hasan Ali and Shoaib Malik while South Africa are unchanged.

Published: 23rd June 2019 03:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam(L) and Haris Sohail. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

South Africa's bid to avoid World Cup elimination got off to a nervy start as they reached 92 for two after 20 overs in pursuit of 309 to beat Pakistan at Lord's on Sunday.

For just the second time in their history South Africa will fail to reach the World Cup knockout stages if they lose to fellow strugglers Pakistan.

That unpalatable prospect was looming large after Pakistan piled on 308-7 in their 50 overs.

Proteas skipper Faf du Plessis was leading their desperate charge for survival on 41 not out, while Aiden Makram was unbeaten on one.

Bangladesh's 322-3 against the West Indies was the only successful chase of more than 250 in this World Cup, while South Africa have scored over 300 just once in the tournament.

South Africa's task was made all the more difficult when veteran Hashim Amla was trapped lbw by Mohammad Amir for two after a successful review in the second over.

De Kock was dropped on nought by Wahab Riaz and Du Plessis also survived, from a far harder chance, when his drive was put down by the diving Shadab Khan when he was on 18.

Amir was keeping South Africa in check with a superb spell of aggressive, accurate pace bowling and the Proteas managed only 38 from the first 10 overs.

Du Plessis and De Kock had put on 87 for the second wicket before De Kock was caught by Imam-ul-Haq off the bowling of Shadab Khan.

Earlier, Haris Sohail boosted Pakistan's own slender hopes of reaching the semi-finals with a blistering 89.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (C), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Amir.

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Aiden Markram, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Chris Morris, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Imran Tahir.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan vs South Africa World Cup Live Score Live Cricket Score World Cup 2019 2019 World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
The newly installed tank at a mosque on Basha Street Choolaimedu to tackle the water crisis while the water shortage increases in Chennai.(Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Mosques dig deep to find donations to buy water in Chennai
For representational purposes. (Photo | Anirudh Kumar)
Long-term investment: Railways’ Tiruchy project a lesson in saving water
When crisis hits us hard, we have ‘jugaad’. A house at Thousand Lights | R.Satish Babu
Health, hygiene of kids at risk as heat, water crisis cripple Chennai schools

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
A woman at a stir held by the DMK in Villivakkam on Saturday | DEBADATTA MALLICK
DMK protests against AIADMK over Chennai water crisis
Gallery
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
Eight out of top 10 bestselling cars in India are Maruti's
Pakistan remain alive after a crucial win over South Africa | AP
South Africa knocked out of World Cup 2019 after Pakistan loss
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp