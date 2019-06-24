Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australia batsman David Warner's wife pregnant, he won't skip any match in ongoing World Cup

Warner has been on a sublime form in the premier tournament as he is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 447 runs.

Published: 24th June 2019 12:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 01:18 PM   |  A+A-

Australia batsman David Warner

Australia batsman David Warner (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MELBOURNE: As Australia batsman, David Warner is set to have his third child in the coming weeks; coach Justin Langer revealed that the 32-year-old will not miss a match in the ongoing World Cup.

"He won't miss a match. That's why Candice (Warner's wife) has been over. It's worked really well. She's going to be in the hospital at the time, so hopefully, he doesn't miss a match. But we're all over that," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Back in 2014, Warner missed an ODI tour of Zimbabwe because of the birth of his first daughter. Moreover, in 2016, when his second daughter took birth, he missed two one-dayers.

Warner has been on a sublime form in the premier tournament as he is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 447 runs. Therefore, Warner's absence will be a major setback for the team.

Langer also said that they all work together and try to get a win-win situation.

"I don't like surprises, I wasn't just going to turn up and go, 'oh she might have a baby, we might miss Davey for the semi-final'. That's what we try to do, always get win-win situations. We work together and we'll make sure it works out for everyone. Hopefully, it will work out okay," he said.

Australia will now compete against England on June 25.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
australia David Warner David Warner wife ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket WC 2019 ICC WC 2019
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. ( Photo | D Sampath Kumar, EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
TNIE Explores: Tamil Nadu's first zero-waste store
Gallery
Bangladesh kept there chances of reaching the semi-finals alive. (Photo | AP)
Shakib's all-round performance keeps Bangladesh in the hunt for semi-finals
Maruti Suzuki's compact Vitara Brezza bags the tenth place with sales of 8,781 units. Vitara Brezza was the sixth best selling model in May last year with 15,629 units. (Photo | Official website)
India's top 10 bestselling cars of May 2019
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp