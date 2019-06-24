Australia batsman David Warner's wife pregnant, he won't skip any match in ongoing World Cup

By ANI

MELBOURNE: As Australia batsman, David Warner is set to have his third child in the coming weeks; coach Justin Langer revealed that the 32-year-old will not miss a match in the ongoing World Cup.

"He won't miss a match. That's why Candice (Warner's wife) has been over. It's worked really well. She's going to be in the hospital at the time, so hopefully, he doesn't miss a match. But we're all over that," Cricket.com.au quoted Langer as saying.

Back in 2014, Warner missed an ODI tour of Zimbabwe because of the birth of his first daughter. Moreover, in 2016, when his second daughter took birth, he missed two one-dayers.

Warner has been on a sublime form in the premier tournament as he is the highest run-getter in the tournament with 447 runs. Therefore, Warner's absence will be a major setback for the team.

Langer also said that they all work together and try to get a win-win situation.

"I don't like surprises, I wasn't just going to turn up and go, 'oh she might have a baby, we might miss Davey for the semi-final'. That's what we try to do, always get win-win situations. We work together and we'll make sure it works out for everyone. Hopefully, it will work out okay," he said.

Australia will now compete against England on June 25.