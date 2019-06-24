Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Jos Buttler is new MS Dhoni of world cricket: Australia coach Justin Langer

Buttler has scored 3728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25 in 137 matches.

Published: 24th June 2019 06:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th June 2019 06:22 PM   |  A+A-

England's Jos Buttler. (Photo | AP)

England's Jos Buttler. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: Australia coach Justin Langer Monday heaped praise on Jos Buttler, terming the swashbuckling England batsman as the new Mahendra Singh Dhoni of world cricket.

Wicketkeeper batsman Buttler has excelled for England with his aggressive style of batting and Langer believes he can succeed former India skipper Dhoni, who is considered as one of the best finishers in international cricket.

"Jos is an unbelievable player. I love watching him bat. He is the new Dhoni of world cricket," said Langer.

"I hope he gets a duck in this (Tuesday's) game obviously, but I saw him at Somerset and he is an unbelievable athlete and an incredible finisher," the Australian coach added on the eve of their World Cup match against England.

Buttler has scored 3728 runs at an average of 41.42 and a strike-rate of 120.25 in 137 matches.

TAGS
Jos Buttler MS Dhoni Justin Langer England vs Australia World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Comments

