Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Batting coach Sanjay Bangar's son gets tips from bowling coach Bharat Arun 

The 18-year-old Aryan is the elder son of Sanjay Bangar and is currently here to play junior county games for Leicestershire.

Published: 25th June 2019 06:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th June 2019 06:40 PM   |  A+A-

Indian team batting coach Sanjay Bangar (Photo | BCCI)

By PTI

MANCHESTER: It's not everyday that a youngster gets tips from India's bowling coach but then Aryan Bangar is not just any youngster.

Son of batting coach Sanjay Bangar, Aryan was watched by Team India's bowling coach Bharat Arun after the national side's optional practice session here Tuesday.

The 18-year-old Aryan is the elder son of Sanjay Bangar and is currently here to play junior county games for Leicestershire.

Primarily a left-handed top-order batsman, Aryan also bowls left-arm spin and once Virat Kohli and Co.

had finished their session, the youngster was summoned to bowl.

Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had a close look as he bowled for more than 20 minutes.

He bowled a few classical left-armer's deliveries that spun away (for right handers) after pitching.

Arun also gave him some tips after the session while Senior Bangar watched from a distance.

The first year student from Mumbai's Rizvi College is in England for two months to get exposure and quality match time.

Due to stiff competition in the Mumbai junior circuit, Aryan represented Puducherry in the National U-19s (Cooch Behar Trophy) this year and scored 300 runs in five games with a highest score of 150 and two half-centuries.

He also picked up 20 wickets.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sanjay Bangar Bharat Arun Batting Coach
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Praja Vedika demolition underway on Tuesday night. An advocate moved house motion petition in HC against demolition. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)
Jagan's government bulldozes TDP-built 'Praja Vedika'
Chennai Dosa, a popular South Indian restaurant in Southampton, is frequented by India players like Dinesh Karthik and Vijay Shankar.
Breakfast of champions: This UK restaurant is Team India's go-to dosa destination
Gallery
A clinical performance from Australia helped them ease through to the semis | AP
Australia become first side to clinch World Cup semi-final berth after England win
DAS BOOT (1981): An adaptation of Lothar-Gunther Buchheim's 1973 novel of the same name, the film narrates the 'Battle of the Atlantic.' It depicts both the excitement of battle and the tedium of the fruitless hunt through the eyes of a bunch of patriotic
International Day of the Seafarer: 10 Hollywood sea adventure movies to watch before you die
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp