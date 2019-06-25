London underground

By Express News Service

Cricket in restricted space

A World Cup of cricket in the land of the game’s origin. There are many Englishmen following it on TV, radio or live streaming. But if you go by the amount of space devoted in the newspapers, you may think this is just another event.

Even though the Premier League is not happening at the moment, football is the most dominant sport on these pages. The women’s World Cup is getting a lot of coverage. Tennis and Wimbledon build-up is next, followed by horse racing because of the stakes involved. Cricket and its World Cup are among those also happening.

Sample this: On 11 sports pages of The Times last week, cricket featured on two. This figure was three out of 12 in Daily Mail and three out of 20 in Daily Telegraph. Global game cricket? Ehhh....

The poor lobbyist

On Saturday night in Southampton, there was a man in blue walking on the pavement near a pub. It seemed he was one of the many Indian revellers in town for the Afghanistan match. “Enjoyed your day?” asked one. “Yeah, but not enjoying the night.

I came from Dublin for this match and my flight is at noon tomorrow.” So what’s the problem? “I don’t have a place to stay tonight. Tried all the hotels. They are full.” He was checking out the lobbies to spend the night. Last seen, he was leaving a hotel after being refused to be in the lobby. Desparados? Here was one.

Drinks at fag end of journey

The bus drivers on the sometimes long ferries between cities in England have their sense of humour. On the way to Manchester from Southampton which is a long one — over seven hours involving a change of coaches at Birmingham — there is a halt at a famous place.

“This is Oxford ladies and gentlemen. We’ll stop for seven minutes and if you want to have a cigarette break, please get off and get educated in how to do it”. The next stop was Manchester and this bus was going further, to Leeds. “Please get off if you want a drink or two. But make sure you’re back in half an hour. The one on the left is the nearest one. If you take too long, don’t blame us for guiding you there.”