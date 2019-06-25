World Cup 2019 LIVE score: England vs Australia

By Online Desk

England suffered a top-order collapse and never quite recovered from that despite Ben Stokes' best efforts as they lost to Australia by 64 runs in a World Cup match at Lord's on Tuesday.

Jason Behrendorff finished with a five-fer and fellow left-arm quick Mitchell Starc picked up four to bundle out England for 221.

Earlier, Aaron Finch rose to the occasion with his second century of the tournament before England rallied to stop arch-rivals Australia at 285 for seven.

Australia made two changes in their playing eleven, bring in Jason Behrendorff and Nathan Lyon in place of Nathan Coulter-Nile and Adam Zampa.

England did not make any changes to the team that lost to Sri Lanka.

Highlights:

- Adil Rashid departs and England have been bowled out for 221. Australia win by 64 runs.

- Jofra Archer departs and Australia are just one wicket away from a win.

- Chris Woakes departs and England are struggling at 202/8. Behrendorff has four.

- Moeen Ali is caught behind and Behrendorff has another.

- Starc returns to the attack and gets rid of the dangerous Ben Stokes to leave England reeling at 177/6 after 37 overs.

- Fifty partnership for the sixth wicket as Stokes and Woakes resurrect England's faltering chase.

- Excellent catch by Usman Khawaja in the deep and Jos Buttler departs. Marcus Stoinis with the crucial wicket. England at 124/5.

- Ben Stokes brings up his fifty off 75 balls.

- 100 up for England. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes have steadied the ship after a top-order collapse.

- Jonny Bairstow departs. Behrendorff with the wicket and England are struggling at 53/4.

- 50 up for England but they are already three down.

- Another one bites the dust. Starc again, this time it is England captain Eoin Morgan, who perishes to the short ball.

- Wicket maiden from Mitchell Starc, who picks up the big wicket of Joe Root.

- Jason Behrendorff got Australia off to the perfect start, getting rid of James Vince for a duck.

-Alex Carey's cameo helps Australia finish with 285/7

-Multiple strikes pull things back for England, Australia 228/5 in 42nd over

-Aaron Finch gets to his hundred and departs on the next ball from Jofra Archer.

-Khawaja is bowled by Ben Stokes for 23 runs.

-Usman Khawaja, Finch put on 50 runs for the second wicket.

-Warner departs for 53 runs.

-David Warner gets another World Cup fifty off 52 balls.

-Finch brings up his 20th ODI fifty in 61 deliveries.

-Warner and Finch put on 100 runs in 18 overs.

-Australia start slow but steady as the openers go past 50 in the 12th over.

-Struggling Warner finally gets going, pulling Archer for four through square leg boundary.

Teams

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch(captain), Usman Khawaja, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Jason Behrendorff.

England: James Vince, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(captain), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Jofra Archer, Mark Wood.