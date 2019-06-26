Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Australia peaking at the right time in World Cup, says Steve Waugh

Australia have won six of their seven group games so far and became the first side to book their semi-final spot.

Published: 26th June 2019 10:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 10:08 PM   |  A+A-

Australian former cricket captain Steve Waugh. (Photo | AFP)

Australian former cricket captain Steve Waugh. (Photo | AFP)

By AFP

LONDON: Steve Waugh says Australia are "gathering confidence and momentum at exactly the right time" after their comprehensive victory against hosts England guaranteed their place in the World Cup semi-finals.

There were plenty of doubts over the five-time winners' chances of retaining the trophy before the competition started, but, led by prolific openers Aaron Finch and David Warner, Australia have won six of their seven group games so far.

IN PICS | Australia become first side to clinch semi-final berth

Australia also looked dangerous with the ball against England on Tuesday, with Mitchell Starc and Jason Behrendorff taking nine wickets between them while recalled off-spinner Nathan Lyon kept the run rate down.

"Without doubt this was a commanding performance by a team that is gathering confidence and momentum at exactly the right time," Waugh wrote in a column for the International Cricket Council. 

"The Australian selectors must be congratulated for the bold selection of Jason Behrendorff and the faith they showed in presenting him with the new ball," added the former captain, who skippered Australia to the World Cup title in 1999.

"His five-wicket hall was not only significant for its impact on the match, but his ability to swing it in conjunction with Mitchell Starc will have put all future batsman on notice that their techniques will be forensically examined."

Waugh reserved special praise for captain Finch, who scored his 15th one-day international century at Lord's.

"Coming against a quality attack on the biggest stage in world cricket, Finch's century was his best in the green and gold," he said.

"He is at the top of his game right now -- mentally tough, technically sound, focused and trusting in his judgement of line and length. He is leading the charge and allowing others the freedom to relax and play their own way."

Alex Carey, who smashed 38 not out off 27 balls against England, also praised his skipper.

"I think his performances leading from the front have been amazing and then with his decisions out in the field, he's got a group of guys who really trust him. We love working under Finchy," said Carey.

"Performance is pretty good leadership -- and, firstly, he's performing from the front and it's great to see him have some real success. He's worked really hard on his game and now he's delivering on the biggest stage."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Australia cricket Steve Waugh Aaron Finch
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp