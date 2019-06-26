Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England's Jason Roy 'making good progress' ahead of World Cup match against India

Roy has passed 50 in five of his past six one day internationals and recorded the second-highest score of the World Cup to date with his 153 against Bangladesh.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 05:55 PM   |  A+A-

Jason Roy. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

LONDON: England are hopeful that opener Jason Roy will return from a hamstring injury in time to play in Sunday's vital World Cup clash against India at Edgbaston.

Roy has missed the hosts' past three matches after suffering a hamstring tear in the field against the West Indies and his presence has been badly missed as England slumped to defeat against Sri Lanka and Australia.

The top-ranked side in the world almost certainly need to win at least one and possibly both of their remaining games, with unbeaten New Zealand also to come on July 3, to progress to the semi-finals.

"Jason Roy is making good progress from his hamstring injury. He is being assessed every day. Yesterday he batted in the nets and was also running shuttles on the outfield," the England and Wales Cricket Board said in a statement.

"A decision on whether he'll be fit to resume against India will be made when we train on Friday and Saturday at Edgbaston."

Roy has passed 50 in five of his past six one day internationals and recorded the second-highest score of the World Cup to date with his 153 against Bangladesh.

His replacement, James Vince, has scored 26, 14 and 0 in his three innings.

England also have fitness concerns over bowlers Jofra Archer and Adil Rashid.

Fast bowler Archer is suffering from tightness to his left side, while leg-spinner Rashid has a shoulder problem that will be assessed in the coming days.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Jason Roy England vs India India vs England
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp