Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Orange is the new blue: Team India's new World Cup jersey revealed

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

Published: 26th June 2019 05:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 08:14 PM   |  A+A-

Model of the Team India's away jersey. (Photo | AP)

Model of the Team India's away jersey. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

MANCHESTER: India's cricket team might not be seen in their trade mark blue colour jersey. The side will most likely sport orange colour in their upcoming match against England in the ongoing ICC Men's Cricket World Cup.

"Colour options were given to BCCI and they chose the colour combination that looked the best to them. The whole idea is to be different from blue as England also wears the same shade of blue as India," an ICC source told ANI.

ALSO READ | Congress, SP leaders suspect politics behind India's orange World Cup jersey, BJP calls them 'myopic'

"Also the design (orange) is taken from India's old T20 jersey which had orange in it. The designers who are sitting in the USA designed this jersey from something that already existed and not something completely new that fans don't identify with," the source added.

Before the start of the World Cup, ICC introduced a new rule asking the teams to sport home and away jerseys in the tournament.

The ICC rule reads: "For televised ICC events all participating teams will be required to provide for two different coloured kits, except for the host country who has preference in the choice of colour and may, if it chooses to do so, provide only one coloured kit to be worn in all matches throughout the event. In advance of the event, the teams will be notified which coloured kit will be worn in each match."

South Africa who generally sports green jersey with yellow shade, wore the reverse, which was dominated by yellow with patches of green in the team's match against Bangladesh.

ALSO READ | First look of Team India's alternate jersey at World Cup

Afghanistan who generally sports blue jersey, wore a jersey with more areas of red added to their blue jersey.

Australia (yellow), New Zealand (black) and West Indies (maroon) already have unique jerseys and are hence exempted from having 'away' kits.

India are so far unbeaten in the World Cup. The side have won four matches and their match against New Zealand was called off due to rain.

The Men in Blue will next take on England on June 30.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
India's new jersey India's Orange Jersey Saffron jersey Indian Cricket Team Jersey Team India Jersey Team India Away Jersey World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)
No water? No deal, say wary home buyers to real-estate developers
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries
Field survey conducted by Metro Water officials at the Pulipakkam quarry near Chengalpet on Saturday. | Express Photo Services
Parched Chennai to get water from 11 more Kancheepuram quarries 
For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)
Want to save rainwater? Chennai Corporation will help

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India vs West Indies: Key players to watch out for
Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal at the inauguration of SDMC’s Waste to Wonder park in Delhi on Thursday | naveen kumar
TNIE Explores: Seven wonders of the world recreated from waste
Gallery
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
HONG KONG: A strong demand for quality accommodation in locations popular with expat communities has put Hong Kong on top. IN PIC: Hong Kong skyline
The world's costliest cities for expats! Are any Indian?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp