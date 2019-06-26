Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Virat Kohli should pick Bhuvi over Shami for Windies tie: Sachin Tendulkar

Bhuvneshwar had picked up an injury against Pakistan and missed the game against Afghanistan, which India won by 11 runs on June 22.

Published: 26th June 2019 07:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th June 2019 07:45 PM

Bhuvneshwar Kumar (L) and Mohammad Shami. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

MUMBAI: Despite Mohammed Shami taking a memorable hattrick in India's win over Afghanistan in the last game, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar feels Virat Kohli should go with Bhuvneshwar Kumar for their next World Cup 2019 tie against the West Indies on Thursday.

"For the upcoming match between India and West Indies, if I had to choose between Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami, I would definitely pick Bhuvneshwar Kumar," Tendulkar told Star Sports.

"It's great news for India that Bhuvneshwar Kumar is fit. I have seen his body language which showed that he is really confident," said the Master Blaster.

Shami was drafted in the team in place of Bhuvneshwar and the pacer returned with a hattrick in the 50th over, becoming just the second Indian, after pacer Chetan Sharma, to achieve the feat in a World Cup match, also helping the team cross the line in a tense finish.

ALSO READ | Chetan Sharma’s congratulations to hat-trick man Mohammad Shami

"The only reason being, Bhuvneshwar can bowl to Chris Gayle at the outer angle and that is what makes Chris Gayle uncomfortable. I still remember how uncomfortable Chris Gayle was when Bhuvneshwar Kumar was bowling at him in the last Test I played," he added.

"I know it will be a little unfortunate for Mohammed Shami but I believe for this game, Bhuvneshwar Kumar should be picked," Tendulkar signed off.

Still unbeaten in the showpiece event, India will take on the Windies, who haven't fared so well so far, at the Old Trafford, Manchester on June 27.

