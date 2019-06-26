World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Pakistan vs New Zealand

By Online Desk

James Neesham scored an unbeaten 97 runs and rescued New Zealand from the slumps (83/5) along with Colin de Grandhomme (64) as the duo put on 132 runs for sixth wicket taking the Kiwis to a fighting 237/6.

Earlier, Kane Williamson won the toss and elected to bat after the start of the match was delayed by an hour because of wet ground condition but no overs were lost.

New Zealand have named an unchanged side for the fifth game in a row, while Pakistan too have gone with the same eleven that won against South Africa.

Teams:

Pakistan: Sarfaraz Ahmed (Captain), Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi.

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (Captain), Martin Guptill, Colin Munro, Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, James Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.