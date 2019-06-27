Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Babar Azam can match Virat Kohli, says Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower

Babar became the second fastest to 3000 runs in one-day internationals in 68 innings, which is seven fewer than Virat Kohli.

Published: 27th June 2019 12:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 12:12 PM   |  A+A-

Babar Azam

Babar Azam (Photo| AP)

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Pakistan batting coach Grant Flower feels Babar Azam has got Indian run-machine Virat Kohli's "hunger" and the talent to match his idol's awe-inspiring feats one day.

In a must-win match, Babar oozed class on his way to an unbeaten hundred, guiding Pakistan to a six-wicket win over New Zealand in the World Cup here Wednesday.

"He is very special. I believe he is going to be one of the best that Pakistan have ever produced. He's really hungry, is fit and still very young," Flower said.

"I think he'll have a really good career if he keeps his feet on the ground, which I think he will. He's got Virat's hunger. I think he could be at some point in the future," Flower added when asked about comparisons with Kohli.

Chasing a tricky target of 238, Pakistan were 110 for three at the halfway stage, but Babar stood tall with his 101-run knock at the Edgbaston.

Impressed by his batsman's performance, Flower, a former Zimbabwe opener, said, "He's definitely got that hunger, so if you practice as hard as he does, and you have his skills, I can't see why he can't get to the top."

During his knock, Babar also became the second fastest to 3000 runs in one-day internationals. The Pakistani achieved the feat in 68 innings, which is seven fewer than Kohli.

The 24-year-old is now only behind South Africa's Hashim Amla, who achieved the feat in 11 fewer outings.

On Babar, Flower further said, "He's had flu over the last couple of days. Tuesday was the first time I've not seen him hit any balls the day before a match.

"Confidence-wise, this is definitely his best one (century). I've seen him get quite a few hundreds on pretty flat wickets, but this was a tough wicket - it was turning, (Lockie) Ferguson was bowling fast and there was a lot of pressure because of the context of the tournament."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan Babar Azam Virat Kohli Grant Flower
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp