Home Sport ICC World Cup News

India pip England to go top of ICC ODI rankings

India now have 123 points to England's 122 after remaining unbeaten so far in the showpiece event.

Published: 27th June 2019 05:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 05:07 PM   |  A+A-

Indian cricket team

Indian cricket team (File | AP)

By IANS

LONDON: Riding on their good show so far in the ongoing World Cup, India on Thursday pipped England to become the No. 1 ODI team in the latest ICC rankings.

India now have 123 points to England's 122 after remaining unbeaten so far in the showpiece event.

India are also the top-ranked Test side and lie fifth in Twenty20 Internationals.

In four matches played so far, Virat Kohli and Co. have won all their games with the tie against New Zealand being washed off without a ball being bowled.

England, meanwhile, haven't met expectations of being the pre-tournament favourites as they are now in danger of not making it to the semi-finals.

Eoin Morgan's side, in seven games have won four and lost three. After a good start, England lost to Sri Lanka and were thrashed by fellow favourites Australia in their last encounter.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Virat Kohli World Cup 2019 India at World Cup ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp