India pip England to go top of ICC ODI rankings

By IANS

LONDON: Riding on their good show so far in the ongoing World Cup, India on Thursday pipped England to become the No. 1 ODI team in the latest ICC rankings.

India now have 123 points to England's 122 after remaining unbeaten so far in the showpiece event.

India are also the top-ranked Test side and lie fifth in Twenty20 Internationals.

In four matches played so far, Virat Kohli and Co. have won all their games with the tie against New Zealand being washed off without a ball being bowled.

England, meanwhile, haven't met expectations of being the pre-tournament favourites as they are now in danger of not making it to the semi-finals.

Eoin Morgan's side, in seven games have won four and lost three. After a good start, England lost to Sri Lanka and were thrashed by fellow favourites Australia in their last encounter.