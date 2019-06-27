Sania Mirza gives it back to critics as Pakistan end New Zealand's streak

By IANS

Sania calls sport an 'incredible leveler' after Pak's win

NEW DELHI: Tennis star Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoiab Malik, reminded that sport can be an "incredible leveller" as the "Green Army" registered an astounding six-wicket victory against an undefeated New Zealand to bounce back in the ongoing ICC World Cup.

Pakistan's victory comes after drawing criticism from not only their own fans but also from former players after their humiliating defeat against India on June 16.

Sania, on Wednesday, hit back at the critics in her own style by tweeting: "What an incredibly great leveler sport can be."

Sania was slammed following the India-Pakistan match as fans had complained that some of the Pak players spent the night before the much-awaited match out with her family.

An elated Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also expressed his happiness after the unexpected win and said at the post-match presentation: "Good to see the result today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well."

Meanwhile, fans also apologised to the Pakistan players, especially skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was even called a "fat pig" by a fan in a recent video.