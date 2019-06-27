Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Sania Mirza gives it back to critics as Pakistan end New Zealand's streak

Pakistan's victory comes after drawing criticism from not only their own fans but also from former players after their humiliating defeat against India on June 16.

Published: 27th June 2019 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2019 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

Tennis star Sania Mirza (File photo | PTI)

By IANS

Sania calls sport an 'incredible leveler' after Pak's win

NEW DELHI: Tennis star Sania Mirza, wife of Pakistan all-rounder Shoiab Malik, reminded that sport can be an "incredible leveller" as the "Green Army" registered an astounding six-wicket victory against an undefeated New Zealand to bounce back in the ongoing ICC World Cup. 

MATCH IN PICS | Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive

Pakistan's victory comes after drawing criticism from not only their own fans but also from former players after their humiliating defeat against India on June 16.

Sania, on Wednesday, hit back at the critics in her own style  by tweeting: "What an incredibly great leveler sport can be."

Sania was slammed following the India-Pakistan match as fans had complained that some of the Pak players spent the night before the much-awaited match out with her family.

An elated Pakistan skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed also expressed his happiness after the unexpected win and said at the post-match presentation: "Good to see the result today. Whenever Pakistan team is pushed to the corner, we do well."

Meanwhile, fans also apologised to the Pakistan players, especially skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed, who was even called a "fat pig" by a fan in a recent video.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sania Mirza India vs Pakistan Pakistan vs New Zealand Twitter Pakistan cricket team
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
The Google Pixel 3a camera review
OH MY GIZMO | Google Pixel 3a: Worth buying just for the cameras?
Gallery
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
Pakistan are still in with a shot at making the semis | AP
Babar Azam's unbeaten century keeps Pakistan semi-final hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp