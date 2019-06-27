World Cup 2019: Thanks to England, exciting finish to league stages on the cards 

Veturi Srivatsa By

Express News Service

The calculators are out to see what it takes for a team to make the semifinals. Only Australia are through and England’s fate, No 1 in the ICC ODI standings, is in their own hands, as skipper Eoin Morgan put it.

It has almost been a month and India, who started their ca­mpaign after quite a few of the 10 teams had played two matches, have played fewer matches than the other nine sides.

They have nine points and are playing a demoralised West Indies on Thursday and thereafter England, Bangladesh and finally Sri Lanka. Virat Kohli’s men should enter the semifinal, the only point is where will they finish and who they play in the last four. However, a few stunning results in the last week or so could alter the table dramatically.

The teams in contention are playing tough opponents, except Pakistan who play Afghanistan and Bangladesh in the last two games. England, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Bangladesh are all looking at the results of the others to see if they get some help. India need to win only two of the four matches to assure themselves of a spot in the semifinals. It should not be a big problem for them. England will have a tougher time playing India and New Zealand.

Till a week ago, the World Cup looked boring with predictable performances and results. Suddenly, England losing three matches has brought the competition back to life.

Come to think of it, the International Cricket Council (ICC) reduced the number of teams for this World Cup, to make it a tough tournament. There was no room for the associates and it looked as if the World Cup had become a Champions Trophy. Afghanistan and West Indies had to come through a tough qualification, the latter barely making it by the skin of their teeth. One look at the results and the points table reflects the standard of teams in the bottom half.

Top-order batsmen excelling

All top teams are taken care of by their top-order batsmen. When they struggle, the middle-order has come in for some scrutiny, as was the case with the Indian team.

They had a problem against Afghanistan after Rohit Sharma was dismissed early. The middle-order came under pressure and MS Dhoni copped the blame for trying to build the innings from 122 for three when he came in and 135 for four when Virat Kohli departed.

After quite a few 300+ totals in the first three weeks, it has now become difficult for teams to even chase down 250. Pace bowlers are back in business and that’s making matches exciting. India had the bowling and fielding to defend 224 against Afghanistan.

Like Pakistan, the West Indies are also unpredictable. Both can self-destruct when they look like getting on top.

Bhuvneshwar should play

India have a happy issue to address with Bhuvneshwar Kumar regaining fitness after overcoming his hamstring problem. He has to return to the eleven and the man who has to go out is Mohammed Shami, his match-winning last-over hat-trick not with standing.

India are playing West Indies at Old Trafford where they beat Pakistan comprehensively. It was also here where Kuldeep Yadav bowled, perhaps, the ball of the tournament to beat Babar Azam both in the air and off the pitch.

The only other ball that can come anywhere near Kuldeep’s mesmerizing delivery is Australian Mitchell Starc’s terrific yorker to dismiss England all-rounder Ben Stokes. (The writer is a veteran commentator and the views expressed are personal)