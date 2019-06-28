Home Sport ICC World Cup News

This is my last World Cup but not retiring, says Mashrafe Mortaza

Bangladesh's skipper Mortaza who became a member of the Bangladesh parliament earlier this year has never talked about his retirement plans before.

Published: 28th June 2019 01:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2019 01:06 PM   |  A+A-

Mashrafe Mortaza

Mashrafe Mortaza. (Photo | AFP)

By ANI

LONDON: Bangladesh's skipper Mashrafe Mortaza said that he is not planning to retire post the ongoing World Cup. However, this would be his last appearance in the World Cup.

The 35-year old has been performing consistently for the Bangladesh side.

"This is definitely my last World Cup, but I will not be retiring after the tournament. I don't want to think about it at the moment, especially with the tournament still in progress. It is a distraction. People become emotional during these times," ESPNcricinfo quoted Mortaza as saying.

Mortaza who became a member of the Bangladesh parliament earlier this year has never talked about his retirement plans before. But speculations are there that he will continue his career in politics.

ALSO READ: Shakib Al Hasan keeps Bangladesh in semifinal contention

"But if there's an instruction from the board, I will have to think about it," Mortaza added.

Mortaza who featured in 215 ODI's has scored 1763 runs and clinched 266 wickets. In the 36 Test matches, he has 797 runs with 78 wickets under his name. The right-arm pacer also has 42 wickets in 54 T20's.

Bangladesh skipper got the backing from the Bangladesh Cricket Board director Jalal Yunus as he said the decision is up to Mortaza and he is free to choose, whether he wants to play or not.

"He is leading the side very well, so we are not thinking of anything at the moment. The decision is up to him, whether he wants to continue playing and leading the side or not. We leave the ball in his court," Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Jalal Yunus said.

"The board is fully focused on the World Cup, as we are now in with a chance to play in the semi-finals," he added.

Bangladesh's hope are still alive for a semi-finals berth and will play against India on July 2 at Edgbaston. 

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mashrafe Mortaza World Cup 2019 ICC World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
The Google Pixel 3a review. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO | Can Google Pixel 3a be the new OnePlus?
Gallery
It was a defeat that left Sri Lanka with a lot to do in their last two games | AP
South Africa dent Sri Lanka World Cup hopes
India are all but assured of a spot in the World Cup semi-finals. | AP
India end West Indies World Cup hopes after 125-run demolition
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp