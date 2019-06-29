Home Sport ICC World Cup News

#BleedOrange: Twitter explodes as Team India reveals away jersey for ICC World Cup

As #BleedOrange started trending on social media, tweeple found a bizarre connection between the jerseys and several other organisations.

Published: 29th June 2019 07:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 08:29 PM   |  A+A-

Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

Team India is all set to take on England in their brand orange jersey when the two heavyweights lock horns in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Sunday. From MS Dhoni, Mohammed Shami to Yuzvendra Chahal, many players have already shared their photos in the new jersey on Twitter, and before we knew it, all hell broke loose.

Team India decided to go for a new jersey after the suggestion of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as many teams use similar shades for ODI and T20I matches. According to the new rule, if there happens to be a clash in the colour of the jerseys, the designated 'away' team will wear the alternate one.

Meanwhile, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for saffronising the jersey and thereby mixing politics and sports.

As #BleedOrange started trending on social media, tweeple found a bizarre connection between the jerseys and Indian Oil Petrol Bunks.

"It actually looks like Uniform of Petrol Pump employees It should have been completely Orange coloured jersey @BCCI why you choose this Jersey ??" a Twitter user wrote, adding a picture of Kohli with a fuel dispenser.

And it didn't end there as it was compared to Surf Excel, Horlicks, Swiggy as well.

Will the orange jersey turn out to be lucky for Team India? Only time will tell.

TAGS
Team India India away Jersey India Orange Jersey BleedOrange India vs England ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019
