BleedOrange: Twitter explodes as Team India reveals away jersey for ICC World Cup

Team India is all set to take on England in their brand orange jersey when the two heavyweights lock horns in the ongoing ICC World Cup on Sunday. From MS Dhoni, Mohammed Shami to Yuzvendra Chahal, many players have already shared their photos in the new jersey on Twitter, and before we knew it, all hell broke loose.

Team India decided to go for a new jersey after the suggestion of the International Cricket Council (ICC) as many teams use similar shades for ODI and T20I matches. According to the new rule, if there happens to be a clash in the colour of the jerseys, the designated 'away' team will wear the alternate one.

Meanwhile, Congress and Samajwadi Party leaders blamed the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party for saffronising the jersey and thereby mixing politics and sports.

As #BleedOrange started trending on social media, tweeple found a bizarre connection between the jerseys and Indian Oil Petrol Bunks.

*All Indian Oil petrol pumps has given new uniforms to its workers* pic.twitter.com/nWwntHSWC4 — Tweetless (@tweetlessss) June 29, 2019

Indian Oil guy working at a HP petrol pump #INDvENG pic.twitter.com/aCuAe5kC0J — Bharat Ek Mauj (@BharatEkMauj) June 29, 2019

"It actually looks like Uniform of Petrol Pump employees It should have been completely Orange coloured jersey @BCCI why you choose this Jersey ??" a Twitter user wrote, adding a picture of Kohli with a fuel dispenser.

And it didn't end there as it was compared to Surf Excel, Horlicks, Swiggy as well.

New stuff found for the commercial of Surf Excel. pic.twitter.com/ruXlD1mm6w — Mr. Umi (@ain_umereee) June 29, 2019

Will the orange jersey turn out to be lucky for Team India? Only time will tell.