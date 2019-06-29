Home Sport ICC World Cup News

England all-rounder Moeen Ali sets sight on Virat Kohli's wicket in Birmingham

Ali has dismissed Kohli six times across all formats and has managed to trouble the Indian run machine in the past on various occasions.

Published: 29th June 2019 01:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 01:42 PM   |  A+A-

Moeen Ali, England Cricket

Moeen Ali (L) celebrates a wicket with teammates. (Photo | AP)

By IANS

BIRMINGHAM: England all-rounder Moeen Ali believes it means a lot for any bowler to get the wicket of Virat Kohli and insists he will try his best to get the Indian skipper out when the two teams meet in the much-anticipated World Cup clash on Sunday in Edgbaston.

Kohli, who has scored four half-centuries so far in the ongoing tournament, is yet to score a century and has England in his sights when they take on each other at Birmingham.

"Virat knows he's there to score runs for India, while I'm here to get him out (or score some myself). It means a lot to get a player like him out but you can still be friends trying to do it," wrote Ali in his blog for The Guardian.

Ali has dismissed Kohli six times across all formats and has managed to trouble the Indian run machine in the past on various occasions.

England, starting the tournament as hot-favourites, were on course of making it to the semifinals after winning four of their first five games. However, their back to back losses against Sri Lanka and Australia have now left their knockout chances in jeopardy.

In order to make it to the semifinals, England need to win their remaining two fixtures against India and New Zealand. However, it would require a much-improved performance in all the three aspects from the Three Lions to register win against the Men in Blue who have been in imperious form and are the only unbeaten side in the tournament.

Ali also said that the pressure will be on the Indian players and not on England, who are the home side, as the Indian cricketers were under tremendous pressure to perform.

"The pressure of being the home side shouldn't be a factor. Our next opponent, India, are a good reminder of this because we don't have to deal with nearly the same amount of expectation as they do. They are superstars back home. Win and they are showered with praise, lose and they are on the receiving end of harsh criticism. And they aren't able to lead everyday lives when they're not playing because of the attention they receive," the off-spinner wrote.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Moeen Ali Virat Kohli India vs England World Cup 2019
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp