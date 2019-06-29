Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Panic room

England’s drubbing against Australia prompted Kevin Pietersen to say that skipper Eoin Morgan was 'scared'.

Published: 29th June 2019 12:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 12:03 PM   |  A+A-

Kevin Pietersen

Kevin Pietersen (Photo| AP)

By Express News Service

England’s campaign took a bit of a beating courtesy two losses on the trot. To add more fuel to that fire, Jonny Bairstow shot a riposte to the criticism his team received from his nation’s cricketing fraternity, sparking another verbal furore. A look at what has happened so far...

Flak from all corners
England’s drubbing against Australia prompted Kevin Pietersen to say that skipper Eoin Morgan was “scared”. Even Michael Vaughan didn’t mince his words, stating that England could be heading to their “worst World Cup”.

Jonny hits out
The opener responded to Vaughan’s words by saying that the former skipper had also been a part of “two atrocious World Cups”. Brushing aside Vau­g­han, he said England were “playing a great brand of cricket”.

Blame game
In his response, Bairstow also retorted that “people were waiting for us to fail”. “It’s a typical English thing to do, in every sport,” he added. These words weren’t received well by Vaughan. He took to Instagram to post this: “”Never has an England team had so much support, but it’s you and your team that has disappointed Jonny. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it’s not the media’s fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!”  

Pitch imperfect
Edgbaston, where they face India on Sunday, has been the best in terms of assisting spinners; an obvious plus for India. That the hosts have struggled to adapt to conditions that haven’t been conductive to their style of play was also underscored again by Bairstow himself.

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ICC World Cup 2019 World Cup 2019 Cricket World Cup 2019 England Kevin Pietersen
Water Crisis
Leonardo DiCaprio posts about Chennai water crisis.
Leonardo DiCaprio's Instagram post draws global attention to Chennai water crisis
For representational purposes. (File Photo | EPS)
Water woes: Karnataka looks at five-year freeze on constructing apartments in Bengaluru
For representational purposes
Telangana has fourth highest number of water-stressed districts
Where is our water, an anguished Chennai cries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian skipper Virat Kohli revealing India's away jersey (Photo | AP)
World Cup 2019: Unbeaten India eye semi-final berth in orange jersey
IAF lauds pilot of Jaguar jet for averting tragedy
Gallery
Tens of thousands of people turned out for gay pride celebrations around the world on Saturday, including a boisterous party in Mexico and the first pride march in North Macedonia’s capital. (Photo | AP)
Mexico Pride March 2019: Rainbows galore as thousands celebrate sexual diversity
It was an important win that increases Pakistan's chances of making it to the semis | AP
After Afghanistan thriller, Pakistan keep semi hopes alive
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp