Panic room

England’s campaign took a bit of a beating courtesy two losses on the trot. To add more fuel to that fire, Jonny Bairstow shot a riposte to the criticism his team received from his nation’s cricketing fraternity, sparking another verbal furore. A look at what has happened so far...

Flak from all corners

England’s drubbing against Australia prompted Kevin Pietersen to say that skipper Eoin Morgan was “scared”. Even Michael Vaughan didn’t mince his words, stating that England could be heading to their “worst World Cup”.

Jonny hits out

The opener responded to Vaughan’s words by saying that the former skipper had also been a part of “two atrocious World Cups”. Brushing aside Vau­g­han, he said England were “playing a great brand of cricket”.

Blame game

In his response, Bairstow also retorted that “people were waiting for us to fail”. “It’s a typical English thing to do, in every sport,” he added. These words weren’t received well by Vaughan. He took to Instagram to post this: “”Never has an England team had so much support, but it’s you and your team that has disappointed Jonny. WIN 2 games and you are in the semis .. With this negative, pathetic mindset I am concerned though .. it’s not the media’s fault you have lost 3 games .. !!!”

Pitch imperfect

Edgbaston, where they face India on Sunday, has been the best in terms of assisting spinners; an obvious plus for India. That the hosts have struggled to adapt to conditions that haven’t been conductive to their style of play was also underscored again by Bairstow himself.