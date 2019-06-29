Please don't drop Vijay Shankar for England game, Kevin Pietersen advises Virat Kohli

By PTI

BIRMINGHAM: Former England captain Kevin Pietersen Saturday urged Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri to play under-fire all-rounder Vijay Shankar in India's much-anticipated World Cup clash the hosts.

On Sunday, India take on England in what is being billed as the face-off of the showpiece.

"Dear Virat & Ravi - please don't drop Vijay Shankar. I think he's coming into his own and would potentially win you tomorrow's game," Pietersen tweeted.

The former England star batsman felt young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant is not yet ready to be drafted into the playing XI.

"Don't think about Pant. He needs another 3 weeks prep before I think he can get into your World Cup side," he wrote.

Shankar, who is currently occupying India's number four slot in the batting order, has failed to cash in on the opportunity with scores of 29 against Afghanistan and 14 against the West Indies.

India are currently placed second in the 10-team table with 11 points from six matches.

Pre-tournament favourites England have lost their last two games against Sri Lanka and Australia to find themselves in a tough situation at fourth place with eight points from seven games.