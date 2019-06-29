World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Australia vs New Zealand

By PTI

Usman Khawaja anchored Australia's recovery following a top-order collapse with a composed 88 to take the score to 243-9 on Saturday before becoming a victim of Trent Boult as the New Zealander completed a hat-trick.

Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, and Henry Nicholls replaced Colin Munro in the New Zealand playing XI, while Australia are fielding an unchanged side.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.