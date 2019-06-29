World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Australia vs New Zealand
Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, and Henry Nicholls replaced Colin Munro in the New Zealand playing XI, while Australia are fielding an unchanged side.
Published: 29th June 2019
Usman Khawaja anchored Australia's recovery following a top-order collapse with a composed 88 to take the score to 243-9 on Saturday before becoming a victim of Trent Boult as the New Zealander completed a hat-trick.
Teams:
Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Jason Behrendorff
New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.