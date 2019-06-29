Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Australia vs New Zealand

Ish Sodhi came in for Matt Henry, and Henry Nicholls replaced Colin Munro in the New Zealand playing XI, while Australia are fielding an unchanged side.

Published: 29th June 2019 06:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2019 10:42 PM

Finch and Warner

Aaron Finch and David Warner| AP

By PTI

Usman Khawaja anchored Australia's recovery following a top-order collapse with a composed 88 to take the score to 243-9 on Saturday before becoming a victim of Trent Boult as the New Zealander completed a hat-trick.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Steve Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Nathon Lyon, Jason Behrendorff

New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Henry Nicholls, Kane Williamson (capt), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Jimmy Neesham, Colin de Grandhomme, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

