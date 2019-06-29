Home Sport ICC World Cup News

World Cup 2019 LIVE score: Pakistan vs Afghanistan

Pakistan have gone with the same team that featured against New Zealand.

Published: 29th June 2019 02:58 PM

Amir

Mohammad Amir with skipper Sarfaraz Ahmed. (Photo | AP)

By Online Desk

LEEDS: Afghanistan skipper Gulbadin Naib won the toss and elected to bat against Pakistan at Headingley.

Afghanistan have made one change to their playing XI. They have included Hamid Hassan in place of Dawlat Zadran. On the other hand, Pakistan have gone with the same team that featured against New Zealand.

TEAMS:

Afghanistan: Gulbadin Naib(c), Rahmat Shah, Hashmatullah Shahidi, Asghar Afghan, Mohammad Nabi, Samiullah Shinwari, Najibullah Zadran, Ikram Ali Khil(w), Rashid Khan, Hamid Hassan, Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Haris Sohail, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Wahab Riaz, Mohammad Amir, Shaheen Afridi

