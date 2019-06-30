Home Sport ICC World Cup News

Dimuth Karunaratne won't give up on Sri Lanka's World Cup hopes

A victory in Durham against the West Indies, who are also about to head home, could keep 1996 champions Sri Lanka in with a slender chance of making the semi-finals

Published: 30th June 2019 10:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2019 10:39 PM   |  A+A-

Dimuth Karunaratne

Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne (File Photo | AP)

By AFP

DURHAM: Sri Lanka captain Dimuth Karunaratne is refusing to give up on his team's World Cup hopes ahead of Monday's must-win clash against the West Indies.

Karunaratne's side no longer have control of their World Cup fate after losing to already-eliminated South Africa on Friday.

A victory in Durham against the West Indies, who are also about to head home, could keep 1996 champions Sri Lanka in with a slender chance of making the semi-finals of the 10-team tournament going into their last match against India.

They will need help from other results, but Karunaratne is confident his team's batsmen are ready to power them to a strong finish in their last two group games.

"We can't control the other games, you know. Sometimes they were playing really well, sometimes they couldn't," Karunaratne told reporters on Sunday.

"I think we had a good chance. Still we have a chance, I think, but we have to win these two games and wait to see what will happen in the other games.

"Only we can control the matches we are going to play, the two matches, so we are trying to give our best and try to win these two matches and, hopefully, if we have a chance, we definitely can be in the top four teams."

ALSO READ | Floyd Reifer reveals West Indies' World Cup soul-searching

Sri Lanka's World Cup campaign has been undermined by poor batting, with their surprise win over hosts England largely achieved due to fine bowling.

Karunaratne and Kusal Perera have both made half-centuries, but no Sri Lankan has reached three figures yet.

"I think the batting is the main collapse, you know. We couldn't get a hundred," Karunaratne said.

"We played like six, five matches, so we couldn't get a hundred, only a couple of 50s in our team, so that is the only major thing.

"If you want to compete with the good sides, you definitely got to have a good batting line-up and you have to put runs on the board."

Karunaratne has resisted the temptation to bring in an extra batsmen after Nuwan Pradeep suffered chickenpox, calling up bowler Kasun Rajitha instead.

"If some fast bowler gets injured, there is no fast bowler, so you want to take a fast bowler into the squad in case if someone get injured," he added.

"We have enough batsmen. They have capabilities to score runs, but the only thing is they were scoring but as a unit, we couldn't perform really well in these matches."

Stay up to date on all the latest News news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
World Cup 2019 Sri Lanka cricket Dimuth Karunaratne
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image used for representational purpose. (File |EPS)
Chennai Pride March 2019: Colours galore as city embraces diversity
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM
Gallery
India lost but the World Cup won as three semi spots still remain empty | AP
England keep semi-final hopes alive after inflicting India's first World Cup 2019 loss
Eight government servants, working in different departments across Bengaluru, were recognised for their unflinching commitment to creating a better city with their actions. They were honoured at the ‘Seva Samman’ awards, an initiative of The New Sunday Express, on 29 June 2019. Click to know more about these unsung heroes!
Meet the 8 unsung heroes who are creating a better Bengaluru!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp